Giant Eagle Adds Online Pet Pharmacy Platform

Giant Eagle Inc. has partnered with Allivet.com, one of the nation's leading digital pet pharmacies, to incorporate its PetRx platform as an online solution for the grocer's customers with pets.

Powered by Allivet.com, GiantEaglePetRx.com provides valuable benefits to Giant Eagle pharmacy customers, including access to thousands of prescription pet medications and over-the-counter pet products. The platform will offer pet parents savings on pet health care products, fast delivery and an AutoShip program for automatic delivery.

"Allivet is a trusted pet pharmacy solution provider," said Jim Tsipakis, Giant Eagle Pharmacy's EVP and president. "Through this partnership, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will make access to pet medications and supplies for our guests more convenient than ever."

"We look forward to building a long and successful relationship with our partners at Giant Eagle," added Ujjwal Dhoot, CEO of Miami Lakes, Fla.-based Allivet.com. "As one of the largest food, fuel and pharmacy retailers in the country, Giant Eagle serves millions of customers every year, and we are thrilled that our innovative platform will enable them to provide their pet parents access to affordable and convenient medications and supplies for their pets."

Allivet.com is fully licensed in all 50 states and is a .Pharmacy Verified Website under the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

More grocers are realizing the importance of offering affordable pharmacy services for customers with furry friends. For example, Albertsons Cos. is offering fulfillment and transfer of pet prescriptions at its pharmacies, along with other new pet health care programs. Walmart also expanded its pet prescription program to its Sam’s Club banner in 2021.

Last year, consumers in the United States spent $136.8 billion on products and services related to their pets, according to the Stamford, Conn.-based American Pet Products Association (APPA). This year, the APPA projects net sales in the category will reach $143.6 billion.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates more than 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, while Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1.