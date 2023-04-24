Giant Eagle and Dom’s Kitchen & Market Join Growing GroceryTech Lineup

Being customer-centric in the grocery industry is growing increasingly important. In fact, according to research by Deloitte Touche, customer-centric companies are 60% more profitable compared with companies that are not focused on the customer, and 64% of companies with a customer-focused CEO are more profitable than their competitors.

As a result, we’ve tapped some of the industry’s most prominent voices to share their key takeaways for building a customer-centric grocery experience during the inaugural GroceryTech event, co-produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News.

Giant Eagle’s Kirk Ball and Dom’s Kitchen & Market’s Marcio Ribeiro will take the stage for a panel led by strategic advisor Andy J. Walter on July 14 in Cincinnati. The three will uncover actionable strategies that today’s grocers, big or small, can implement to get closer to their consumers using personalization tactics and innovative data strategies.