04/24/2023

Giant Eagle and Dom’s Kitchen & Market Join Growing GroceryTech Lineup

Liz Dominguez
Managing Editor, RIS News
THE NEW CUSTOMER-CENTRIC GROCERY EXPERIENCE

Friday, July 14, 2023, 10:20 AM - 10:50 AM

Discover what it takes to put the customer at the center of the business and deliver an outstanding omnichannel experience across the customer buying journey — or risk yielding market share to the competition. Hear industry leaders talk about winning shares and driving loyalty with the right mix of artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, assortment optimization and personalization.

Being customer-centric in the grocery industry is growing increasingly important. In fact, according to research by Deloitte Touche, customer-centric companies are 60% more profitable compared with companies that are not focused on the customer, and 64% of companies with a customer-focused CEO are more profitable than their competitors.

As a result, we’ve tapped some of the industry’s most prominent voices to share their key takeaways for building a customer-centric grocery experience during the inaugural GroceryTech event, co-produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News

Giant Eagle’s Kirk Ball and Dom’s Kitchen & Market’s Marcio Ribeiro will take the stage for a panel led by strategic advisor Andy J. Walter on July 14 in Cincinnati. The three will uncover actionable strategies that today’s grocers, big or small, can implement to get closer to their consumers using personalization tactics and innovative data strategies.

Kirk Ball

Kirk Ball

EVP and Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Giant Eagle

Ball joined Giant Eagle Inc. in June 2020 and manages a team tasked with delivering IT solutions for the Giant Eagle enterprise, including e-commerce development, strategic technology planning, and infrastructure and applications. In addition, Ball serves on the Giant Eagle innovation steering team to help identify, develop and implement innovative solutions. 

Prior to joining Giant Eagle, Ball was VP and CIO for The Christ Hospital Health Network (TCHHN), a $3 billion clinically integrated health care network in the southwest Ohio region. There he led the development of the hospital’s cloud, analytics and digital customer strategy.  

Prior to TCHHN, Ball was CTO for The Kroger Co., playing a key role in the development of the company’s emerging digital customer strategy and the delivery of enterprise technology solutions serving more than 3,000 locations across the United States.

Marcio Ribeiro

Chief Digital and Information Officer, Dom’s Kitchen & Market

Ribeiro has more than 25 years of leadership experience in global companies and played a pivotal role in defining Dom's mission, values, brand identity and culture. In his current role, Ribeiro is responsible for delivering a differentiated and personalized shopping experience for Dom's customers through the integration of e-commerce, its mobile app, its loyalty program, advanced data analytics and other innovative digital solutions. 

Prior to joining Dom's, Ribeiro spent two decades in the spirits and wine industry, and seven years in the gold- and silver-mining industry. Originally from Brazil, Ribeiro has been in the United States since 2001, and lived in Spain for six years while leading teams in 14 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Andy J. Walter

Board Director and Strategic Advisor, Chief Information Officer, Global Shared Services Executive Company, AJW-Advisory LLC

Walter is a business results-driven professional with extensive experience in strategy, development, execution and operations across global shared services, analytics and IT. He led the commercial services and delivery organization (1,500-plus IT and multifunctional professionals) for Procter & Gamble’s Global Business Services (GBS). He was responsible for IT, shared services for all global business units and markets around the world, and helped develop cutting-edge digital capabilities for Procter & Gamble.

As a strategic advisor and investor, Walter focuses on disruptive innovators in digitization, sustainability, platform models and advanced analytics domains. He is the author of “Waiting Is Not an Action,” a business leadership book for executives across industries, with a focus on disruptive innovation, strategy and career development.

More About GroceryTech

July 12-14 in Cincinnati, Ohio

GroceryTech aims to answer the question “How can grocers replicate the ‘small neighborhood grocery store on the corner’ concept, while still operating profitably at scale?” The event will bring together the combined PG and RIS community of business and technology grocery execs who are on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication RIS. 

Learn More About GroceryTech

