Giant Eagle and Dom’s Kitchen & Market Join Growing GroceryTech Lineup
THE NEW CUSTOMER-CENTRIC GROCERY EXPERIENCE
Friday, July 14, 2023, 10:20 AM - 10:50 AM
Discover what it takes to put the customer at the center of the business and deliver an outstanding omnichannel experience across the customer buying journey — or risk yielding market share to the competition. Hear industry leaders talk about winning shares and driving loyalty with the right mix of artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, assortment optimization and personalization.
Register Now
Being customer-centric in the grocery industry is growing increasingly important. In fact, according to research by Deloitte Touche, customer-centric companies are 60% more profitable compared with companies that are not focused on the customer, and 64% of companies with a customer-focused CEO are more profitable than their competitors.
As a result, we’ve tapped some of the industry’s most prominent voices to share their key takeaways for building a customer-centric grocery experience during the inaugural GroceryTech event, co-produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News.
Giant Eagle’s Kirk Ball and Dom’s Kitchen & Market’s Marcio Ribeiro will take the stage for a panel led by strategic advisor Andy J. Walter on July 14 in Cincinnati. The three will uncover actionable strategies that today’s grocers, big or small, can implement to get closer to their consumers using personalization tactics and innovative data strategies.
More About GroceryTech
July 12-14 in Cincinnati, Ohio
GroceryTech aims to answer the question “How can grocers replicate the ‘small neighborhood grocery store on the corner’ concept, while still operating profitably at scale?” The event will bring together the combined PG and RIS community of business and technology grocery execs who are on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation.