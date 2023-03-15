Grocery Retail Leaders to Present Scaling Personalization at GroceryTech 2023

The last few challenging years have reminded the grocery industry of one undisputed important fact: grocery stores are essential businesses. So what does being an essential business have to do with technology innovation? Everything. Being an essential business requires us to understand and anticipate the needs and wants of our customers beyond just the transactional commercial exchange. There is an implied responsibility to proactively know and serve the shopper in the most personal way possible.

The 1st annual GroceryTech event, produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News, aims to answer the question, “How can grocers replicate the ‘small neighborhood grocery store on the corner’ concept, while still operating profitably at scale?”

The event will bring together the combined PG/RIS community of business & technology grocery execs who are on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation. The event’s theme, Scaling with Personalization, focuses on how grocery execs can build a technology infrastructure to profitably serve shoppers now and into the future.

Here's what you can expect at GroceryTech: