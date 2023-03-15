Grocery Retail Leaders to Present Scaling Personalization at GroceryTech 2023
ABOUT GROCERYTECH 2023
When: Wednesday, July 12 - Friday, July 14, 2023
Where: The Westin Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH
Who: GroceryTech will bring together the full spectrum of grocery stakeholders, including leadership and business implementation executives across IT, marketing, merchandising, store operations, supply chain, data/analytics, digital commerce — across multi-channel large and mid-sized grocers
Register Now
The last few challenging years have reminded the grocery industry of one undisputed important fact: grocery stores are essential businesses. So what does being an essential business have to do with technology innovation? Everything. Being an essential business requires us to understand and anticipate the needs and wants of our customers beyond just the transactional commercial exchange. There is an implied responsibility to proactively know and serve the shopper in the most personal way possible.
The 1st annual GroceryTech event, produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News, aims to answer the question, “How can grocers replicate the ‘small neighborhood grocery store on the corner’ concept, while still operating profitably at scale?”
The event will bring together the combined PG/RIS community of business & technology grocery execs who are on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation. The event’s theme, Scaling with Personalization, focuses on how grocery execs can build a technology infrastructure to profitably serve shoppers now and into the future.
Here's what you can expect at GroceryTech:
- Cracking the code on scaling with personalization: Collaboration stories showcasing how to build a technology infrastructure to profitably and personally serve shoppers.
- Creating a personalization roadmap: Proactively know and serve the shopper in the most personal way possible, while keeping an eye on the competition.
- Powering up forecasting: Forecasting is powering the modern workplace to better meet the needs of employees to increase productivity and retention.
- Category management tactics: New tools that manufacturers and retailers can use to improve omnichannel space planning and drive sales.
- Building data-enabled enterprises: Learn from the innovators what real-time inventory success looks like and how data synchronization throughout the enterprise ensures grocers are positioned to adapt to shifting shopper needs.
- Advancing sustainability initiatives: Operationalizing your sustainability roadmap for a brighter future for all.
- Capturing automation ROI: Spotlights on how companies have tweaked their business models with automation to increase efficiencies, reduce shrink, and improve ROI.
- Tackling AI- and ML-powered solutions: Learn how to build an artificial intelligence/machine learning strategy to serve shoppers now and into the future.
- Strategize talent and recruitment efforts: Examine topics such as labor of the future, recruiting tactics, and engaging associates for better retention.
- Optimizing shopper loyalty: Discover what it takes to put the customer at the center of the business and deliver an outstanding experience across the customer buying journey.
- And much more!
We’ll soon be announcing an exciting lineup of top-tier grocery executives representing key players across the industry. Stay tuned for speaker announcements!
Have a grocery tech story to tell yourself? Nominate a speaker here or contact Jamie Grill-Goodman, Editor-in-Chief for RIS News at [email protected] or Gina Acosta, Editor-in-Chief for Progressive Grocer at [email protected]
- Share Groups
- Workshops
- Networking breaks
- Cocktail hours
- Power Hour
- Personalization
- Loyalty
- Automation
- Supply chain and inventory
- Analytics and data
- Next-gen tech
- Grocery media
- Talent and the workforce
- Customer experience
- And more!
- Get inspired to rethink grocery retail
- Engage with solution providers who can get you there
- Collaborate across internal silos
1. Networking. Enjoy plenty of time to network with grocery industry executives!
2. Speakers. Hear the most talented and forward-thinking speakers on topics like:
3. Collaboration.