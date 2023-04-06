Weee! Execs to Present at New GroceryTech Event

At a time of parallel consumer interest in multicultural foods and e-commerce, two leaders of ethnic e-grocer Weee! are sharing their insights at the inaugural GroceryTech event presented by Progressive Grocer and RIS News. Founder and CEO Larry Liu and Chief Merchandising Officer John Burry will speak on the topic of emerging grocery technologies that are driving transformation.

At Weee!, Liu and Burry have deployed both traditional and novel approaches powered by advanced technologies to differentiate their business in a competitive marketplace that has seen rapid scale-up and subsequent evolution. Their extensive backgrounds have enabled them to lead this charge at a pivotal time, as they leverage their respective experience and critical skills.

Liu is a visionary who created the only platform of its kind to offer a customized e-grocery experience across multiple cultures and cuisines, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino, Mexican and Indian. Weee! is a personal and professional venture for Liu, who emigrated to the United States nearly two decades ago as an engineer and came to realize that there was a gap in stores specializing in Asian foods with a joyful, discovery-centric shopping experience.

He launched his business in 2015 and built it to a company that is now valued at more than $4.1 billion and employs over 2,000 people. Liu continues to use his engineering and financial expertise gleaned through positions at firms including Intel, Brocade and Atmel as he navigates the complexities of e-commerce. He earned an engineering degree from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and an MBA from UC Davis Graduate School of Management.

Likewise, Burry brings deep expertise and a passion for the industry as CMO of the Fremont, Calif.-based Weee!. His decades-long retail background includes a 20-year tenure at Tesco, PLC, where he served in high-level marketing, merchandising and general management roles.

Among other accomplishments at the world’s third-largest retailer, Burry is credited with building Tesco’s highly regarded private brand offer in the United Kingdom, spearheading its presence in Central Europe and leading the company’s first all-digital loyalty program. He also developed and ultimately sold Tesco’s retail business in the United States as chief commercial officer and chief customer officer. After leaving Tesco, Burry continued to make his mark in the retail sector, advising several brands, PE funds and early-stage businesses on acquisition, growth and general strategy.