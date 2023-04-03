The Fresh Market CMO Joins Inaugural GroceryTech Event

We’re excited to announce that Kevin Miller, chief marketing officer of The Fresh Market, has joined the speaker lineup for our first annual GroceryTech event, co-produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News. Miller will be speaking on the topic of staying competitive in a crowded market.

Miller joined The Fresh Market in 2020, tasked with helping turn the business around for an IPO/M&A exit by private equity owner Apollo Global. The strong turnaround results led to the successful acquisition of The Fresh Market by Cencosud (a major South American retailer) in 2022.

During his tenure, Miller has grown the grocer's e-commerce business from less than $5 million in 2019 to over $100 million in 2022. He launched The Fresh Market's first loyalty program in March 2022 reaching the 1-million-new member milestone in just seven months, making it one of the most successful membership-based program launches ever. By comparison, it took Facebook 10 months to achieve 1 million new members and Airbnb 2.5 years.

Prior to The Fresh Market, Miller was CMO for Natural Grocers. In four and a half years, he led marketing and digital transformation resulting in 12 straight quarters of positive sales and traffic comps and Natural Grocers being recognized as one of the “World's 20 Fastest Growing Retailers of 2018” by 24/7 Wall St.

Miller boasts significant accomplishments, including being named CMO Innovator of the Year by the Millennium Alliance in 2021 and one of the 30 Most Influential Marketers on LinkedIn in 2022.