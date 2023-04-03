The Fresh Market CMO Joins Inaugural GroceryTech Event
KNOW THY SHOPPER — STAYING COMPETITIVE IN A CROWDED MARKET
Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Being an essential business requires grocers to understand and anticipate the consumer behaviors beyond the transaction to proactively serve the shopper in the most personal way possible.
Learn how grocers can replicate the “small neighborhood grocery store on the corner” concept, while still operating profitably and remaining competitive in service and pricing.
We’re excited to announce that Kevin Miller, chief marketing officer of The Fresh Market, has joined the speaker lineup for our first annual GroceryTech event, co-produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News. Miller will be speaking on the topic of staying competitive in a crowded market.
Miller joined The Fresh Market in 2020, tasked with helping turn the business around for an IPO/M&A exit by private equity owner Apollo Global. The strong turnaround results led to the successful acquisition of The Fresh Market by Cencosud (a major South American retailer) in 2022.
During his tenure, Miller has grown the grocer's e-commerce business from less than $5 million in 2019 to over $100 million in 2022. He launched The Fresh Market's first loyalty program in March 2022 reaching the 1-million-new member milestone in just seven months, making it one of the most successful membership-based program launches ever. By comparison, it took Facebook 10 months to achieve 1 million new members and Airbnb 2.5 years.
Prior to The Fresh Market, Miller was CMO for Natural Grocers. In four and a half years, he led marketing and digital transformation resulting in 12 straight quarters of positive sales and traffic comps and Natural Grocers being recognized as one of the “World's 20 Fastest Growing Retailers of 2018” by 24/7 Wall St.
Miller boasts significant accomplishments, including being named CMO Innovator of the Year by the Millennium Alliance in 2021 and one of the 30 Most Influential Marketers on LinkedIn in 2022.
More About the Event
Taking place July 12-14, at The Westin Cincinnati, GroceryTech aims to answer the question, “How can grocers replicate the ‘small neighborhood grocery store on the corner’ concept, while still operating profitably at scale?”
The event will bring together the combined PG and RIS community of business and technology grocery execs who are on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation.
The event’s theme, Scaling with Personalization, focuses on how grocery execs can build a technology infrastructure to profitably serve shoppers now and into the future.
Here's what you can expect at GroceryTech:
- Cracking the code on scaling with personalization: Collaboration stories showcasing how to build a technology infrastructure to profitably and personally serve shoppers.
- Creating a personalization roadmap: Proactively know and serve the shopper in the most personal way possible, while keeping an eye on the competition.
- Powering up forecasting: Forecasting is powering the modern workplace to better meet the needs of employees to increase productivity and retention.
- Category management tactics: New tools that manufacturers and retailers can use to improve omnichannel space planning and drive sales.
- Building data-enabled enterprises: Learn from the innovators what real-time inventory success looks like and how data synchronization throughout the enterprise ensures grocers are positioned to adapt to shifting shopper needs.
- Advancing sustainability initiatives: Operationalizing your sustainability roadmap for a brighter future for all.
- Capturing automation ROI: Spotlights on how companies have tweaked their business models with automation to increase efficiencies, reduce shrink, and improve ROI.
- Tackling AI- and ML-powered solutions: Learn how to build an artificial intelligence/machine learning strategy to serve shoppers now and into the future.
- Strategize talent and recruitment efforts: Examine topics such as labor of the future, recruiting tactics, and engaging associates for better retention.
- Optimizing shopper loyalty: Discover what it takes to put the customer at the center of the business and deliver an outstanding experience across the customer buying journey.
- And much more!