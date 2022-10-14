The Fresh Market Surges Past 1M Loyalty Members in Less Than a Year

The Fresh Market is celebrating the success of its first customer rewards program. Since its debut in March, the grocer’s loyalty program – dubbed The Ultimate Loyalty Experience– has already reached more than 1 million members.

Before its launch, the company researched best-in-class loyalty programs and tailored the Ultimate Loyalty Experience to meet the needs of its guests. The program offers exclusive savings, rewards and even a free slice of birthday cake during a shopper’s birthday month.

The Fresh Market also partnered with Inmar Intelligence to power the loyalty program. Inmar’s Incentive Management Platform is at the heart of the program, which includes multi-tiered club systems and unique regional and seasonal activations to help capitalize on important sales cycles. Inmar’s technology is also used to improve digital coupon capabilities and further improve brand loyalty and shopper engagement.

On average, The Fresh Market said that members of the Ultimate Loyalty Experience can save up to $50 each week by purchasing specially priced premium products that are “member-only prices.” For example, loyalty members have received an additional $1-$2 savings on premium meats and seafoods, along with special pricing on other fresh food and pantry items.

“The Ultimate Loyalty Experience allows our guests to make special occasions truly memorable by offering the quality that they know and trust from The Fresh Market at members-only pricing,” said Jeff Snyder, director of loyalty at The Fresh Market. “That’s in addition to several surprise-and-delight elements of the program that engage our guests. The best part? It’s free to be a member!”

In celebration and appreciation of reaching 1 million members, The Fresh Market will randomly select one Ultimate Loyalty Experience member in each of its 160 stores to receive a $25 reward during the month of October.

The Fresh Market is also planning a major fundraiser for Black Friday this year involving its Ultimate Loyalty Members, entitled “Members Helping Members,” in partnership with Feeding America. More details will be revealed on Nov. 1.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market currently operates 160 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.