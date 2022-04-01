The Fresh Market Partners With Inmar Intelligence on Loyalty Program

Data platform company Inmar Intelligence has been chosen by The Fresh Market to power its first-ever customer loyalty program, dubbed the Ultimate Loyalty Experience.

Inmar's Incentive Management Platform will be at the heart of the loyalty program, which includes multi-tiered club systems and unique regional and seasonal activations to help capitalize on important sales cycles. Inmar’s technology will also be leveraged by The Fresh Market to improve digital coupon capabilities and further improve brand loyalty and shopper engagement.

The Fresh Market’s recently announced program will include the “Club Hub,” which will reward guests for frequent purchases in five categories: Market meal kits, artisan cheese, whole paninis, floral and coffee by the cup. Customers will receive free items or money off applicable purchases, and loyalty members will also have the opportunity to vote on what other “Clubs” should be added to the hub.

“We are thrilled to be launching our Ultimate Loyalty Experience with the help of a technology partner such as Inmar Intelligence,” said Kevin Miller, The Fresh Market’s chief marketing officer. “Shoppers have more choices than ever before in today’s marketplace and with Inmar’s technology, we will be able to provide a more individualized, impactful experience for our guests.”

Inmar’s digital ecosystem will further enable The Fresh Market to offer opportunities to CPG brands to drive product trials, and will allow the grocer to bring customer promotions and multi-tiered employee discounts into one space.

“In today’s highly competitive, cost-conscious marketplace it is paramount for retailers and brands to offer specialized customer experiences supported by targeted promotional offers,” said Spencer Baird, EVP and president of martech at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar Intelligence. “We are excited to work with The Fresh Market to help bring their Ultimate Loyalty Experience Program to life and not only meet the demanding market needs of today, but prepare for the evolving needs of shoppers tomorrow.”

The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company is No. 76 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.