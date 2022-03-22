The Fresh Market Unveils Its 1st Loyalty Program

Making its first foray into customer rewards, The Fresh Market has introduced its new Ultimate Loyalty Experience. The program will offer exclusive savings, rewards and even a free slice of birthday cake during shoppers’ birthday month.

The Ultimate Loyalty Experience is available at all 159 Fresh Market stores and online, and customers can opt in for automatically loaded and clippable offers, as well as digital coupons.

The grocer is also unveiling the “Club Hub,” which will reward guests for frequent purchases in five categories: Market meal kits, artisan cheese, whole paninis, floral and coffee by the cup. Customers will receive free items or money off applicable purchases, and loyalty members will also have the opportunity to vote on what other “Clubs” should be added to the hub.

Additionally, localized frequency programs will roll out at locations across The Fresh Market’s portfolio, including a Wine Club in Florida stores and a Little Big Meal Club exclusive to the Boca Raton site.

According to the company, executives took great care in researching loyalty program features, functionalities, technologies, value propositions and use cases.

"We took all the best of the best elements from our key learnings and applied them to our brand, our guests and our business model to create the Ultimate Loyalty Experience," said Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Miller. "We know that our brand, our products and our guests are special and unique, so we are thrilled that our Ultimate Loyalty Experience has been custom built from the ground up to provide a strong value exchange for our guests that will help us serve them even better."

Customers can sign up for the program on the company’s website, via QR codes provided on in-store signage or by texting "FRESH" to 31757.



The Fresh Market was recently named the Best Supermarket in America in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.



"We are thrilled to be recognized as the best in America again," said Jason Potter, president and CEO of The Fresh Market. "We are thankful to our guests for their votes and ongoing support this past year, and grateful for our team members who offer impeccable guest service every day."



The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company is No. 76 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.