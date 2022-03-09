The Fresh Market Dives Into Omnichannel Specialty Food Experiences

The Fresh Market has embarked on a multiphase partnership with Firework, a live commerce and omnichannel digital transformation platform. The partnership brings Firework’s full suite of live commerce and short-form shoppable video capabilities to The Fresh Market’s owned media channels. The specialty grocer first teamed with Firework as part of a digital transformation initiative launched in Q4 2021, with the aim of positioning itself for continued growth in the digital-first era.

“Providing a premium, differentiated customer shopping experience has been central to The Fresh Market brand since its inception,” noted Kevin Miller, The Fresh Market’s chief marketing officer. “We’ve always focused on making the in-store experience special, something you look forward to returning to. With Firework, we’re able to closely replicate that same personalized, one-of-a-kind shopping experience of joy and anticipation in the digital space where next-generation consumers shop.”

Since implementing Firework, The Fresh Market has seen video engagement increase fivefold, driven by organic discovery on the retailer’s homepage and by email outreach. The grocer has also aggregated more than 12.9 million video engagements and more than 220 days of watch time since going live with Firework during the peak holiday selling season.

“Our partnership with The Fresh Market is a perfect example of how Firework enables brick-and-mortar brands to translate their in-store successes to the digital space,” said Jason Holland, chief business officer at San Mateo, Calif.-based Firework. “It’s an excellent reminder that ‘digital-first’ doesn’t mean ‘digital-only.’ Firework helps deepen connections between the digital and physical in which online engagement draws new customers to stores, and in- store events drive sales and engagement online through live streaming. With Firework, we’ve proven that retailers can drive [key performance indicators] beyond any other digital consumer platform while still maintaining a single, unified customer experience that stays true to your brand and your values.”

Last September, Albertsons Cos. became the first U.S. grocer to employ the Firework platform to bring online shoppers a community-oriented experience led by shoppable, short-form and livestream video.

The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The Greensboro, N.C.-based company is No. 76 on The PG 100, PG’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, which operates more than 2,200 retail stores under a range of banners, is No. 8 on The PG 100.