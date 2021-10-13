The Fresh Market Launches National Hiring Event

The latest grocer looking to add more associates amid an ongoing labor shortage is The Fresh Market, which is holding a national hiring event Oct. 13-16. The specialty grocer aims to hire 1,000 employees in the 22 states where it operates.

All team members get a 30% discount every day, along with such other benefits as flexible hours; career growth opportunities; a diverse and inclusive work environment; and attention paid to work-life balance. Unlike some other retailers that have recently held their own hiring events, no signing bonus is being offered at The Fresh Market.

Those interested in working for the company can apply at their nearest store or online.

The Fresh Market held its last national hiring event last April, during which it sought 1,600 full- and part-time team members for all of its locations.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past summer, The Fresh Market’s parent company filed for an initial public offering (IPO).