Publix to Hire 30K Employees

Publix Super Markets revealed plans to hire about 30,000 associates across the company’s seven-state operating area through the rest of the year. The company said it would seek employees to work in its stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities for nonseasonal positions.

“As we continue to grow, having a dedicated team ready to meet our needs is vitally important,” noted Publix VP of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “Whether associates are new to the workforce or making a career change, Publix provides great benefits and a strong culture in which its associates build long, fulfilling careers.”

At Publix, the largest employee-owned grocery retailer in the country, associates can become company owners through its employee stock ownership plan and employee stock purchase plan. Employees can also further their education with tuition reimbursement benefits, and are able to advance their careers with the company. Additionally, Publix offers a dedicated program focused on associates’ overall well-being, and rewards its associates for getting the COVID-19 vaccination with a $125 Publix gift card.

Those interested in applying for the new positions can go online to find out more.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.