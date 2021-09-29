Walmart Puts Out Call for 150K Associates as Holidays Loom

What was already one of the worst labor crunches in recent memory is about to get even more challenging with the approach of the holiday season. As consumers pick up the pace of in-person shopping compared to last year’s holidays in the midst of a COVID-19 wave, retailers are posting “help wanted” signs.

Among them is top retailer Walmart, Inc. The company announced on Sept. 29 that it is planning to hire about 150,000 new store associates in the United States. Some of those positions will be seasonal as the holiday rush begins, but most will be permanent, full-time roles.

“We’re always looking to add great talent to our incredible team of dedicated associates – the everyday heroes who have been a constant force for good in their communities amidst the uncertainty of the past year. Before we know it, millions of customers will count on our team to help find those great gifts and holiday meals, and we’ll be ready,” said Julie Murphy, the retailer’s chief people officer.

In addition to recruiting new associates, Walmart is encouraging current employees to pick up more hours during the holidays. As part of its hiring and retention efforts, the company has implemented major wage hikes in the past year and offered other incentives, including a college tuition and book perk and the addition of more full-time jobs. The average hourly wage for Walmart workers is now around $16.40, with opportunities up to $34 an hour.

In recent weeks, other retailers have announced plans to scale up employment as the holidays near, including Aldi U.S., The Kroger Co., Southeastern Grocers, Dollar General and Dollar Tree, among others.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. is No. 24; Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3; Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is No. 43. Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General is No. 15; and Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree is No. 30.