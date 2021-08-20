Dollar Tree to Hold Another Nationwide Hiring Event

Dollar Tree Inc. will hold another nationwide hiring event at participating stores and U.S. distribution centers on Aug. 25-26. The two-day Nationwide Management Hiring Event is intended to hire store managers, assistant store managers and distribution center leadership.

The retailer held another in-person hiring event on Aug. 14 at each of its 26 U.S. distribution centers for management positions as well as full- and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance technicians and warehouse associates. Most locations even enticed new employees with sign-on bonus.

Interviews for the upcoming hiring event will be conducted at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across the country, as well as select U.S. distribution centers on Aug. 25-26, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. For a full list of participating locations or to complete an application online prior to attending the event, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

As the company gears up for its peak holiday season, it's looking to hire approximately 35,000 associates.

“As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, we are seeking results-driven leaders to manage our store and logistics teams as they provide the communities we serve with great value,” said Betty Click, chief human resources officer. “Along with competitive pay and a comprehensive rewards package, our company is keenly focused on developing our associates and providing them with ample opportunities for career growth.”

In 2020, the retailer introduced DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that enables associates to receive their earnings in between traditional paydays.

Dollar Tree also recently launched ValuED, its education assistance program. The program provides associates with financial support and offers a wide range of development opportunities for upward mobility within the organization. Full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees and GED programs, as well as language courses.

Back in May, the retailer reported its strongest quarterly same-store sales since 2017. Dollar Tree will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the second quarter on Aug. 26.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which operates more than 15,700 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, including stores operating under the Family Dollar banner, is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.