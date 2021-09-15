Bashas’ to Hold Pop-Up Hiring Events Across Arizona

Bashas’ will hold pop-up hiring events across its home state of Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at all of its 114 grocery stores in Arizona and at its distribution center in Chandler. On the day of the events, every location will have a welcome table with signage and a table for on-site interviews so that managers can hire job applicants immediately.

On Saturday, job applicants can visit the location where they’d like to work. For example, those interested in a warehouse position, such as delivery driver or order selector, can visit the grocer’s distribution center, while others interested in a retail position like a bakery manager or produce clerk can go to the store where they wish to work.

During the hiring events, job applicants can complete paperwork, be interviewed and potentially be hired on the spot to work at the specific location they visit on that day. Face masks, social distancing and a health/temperature check will be required. Applications can be completed in advance online using Bashas’ mobile-friendly hiring platform.

The family-owned grocer, which operates stores under the Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ banners, as well as Eddie’s Country Store, in Pinetop, Ariz., aims to fill more than 850 full- and part-time positions. The open positions range from hourly clerks to store managers, and everything in between, particularly delivery drivers and order selectors who can immediately start work. Other positions for which Bashas’ has immediate openings are bakery managers, pastry chefs, bakers, cake decorators and bakery clerks; sushi chefs, meat cutters and meat sales clerks; gourmet chefs, barbecue chefs and outside grillers; bistro and deli managers, bistro cooks, and bistro and deli clerks; Starbucks managers and baristas; produce clerks; floral designers; cashiers, courtesy clerks and delivery drivers; night crew; and dishwashers.

Bashas’ offers employees flexible hours; comprehensive benefits; a grocery discount; competitive pay; and professional development, growth and advancement opportunities. The company is one of the largest employers in Arizona.

People who work in the foodservice industry, particularly restaurants, lost their jobs during the pandemic. They were hired by supermarkets until their previous employers started opening back up and those workers began returning to their former positions, leaving vacancies. “The grocery business is strong, and never dropped,” said Bashas’ SVP Ralph Woodward. “We gained customer traffic and are looking to add to our store teams.”

The grocer’s last massive hiring event, at which it sought to fill 700 positions, took place this past April in Phoenix.

Bashas’ Supermarkets Inc. is a family-owned company based in Chandler, Ariz., with more than 100 grocery stores. The company is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.