The Fresh Market Elevates Shopping Experience

The Fresh Market has taken its original North Carolina store to a new level of inspiration with the addition of a carry-out fresh made-to-order restaurant concept and an exclusive new “Just Roasted, Just Brewed, Just for You” in-store coffee-by-the-cup experience.

“We have reinvented the food experience again and elevated our flagship store in Greensboro to a new level of innovation,” said CEO Jason Potter. “We’ve created a groundbreaking culinary destination for our guests who know and love us for our fresh, curated ingredients and impeccable guest service. Starting [Oct. 27], they will also know us for the convenient and delicious restaurant-quality food and in-store just-roasted coffee to take home and share for any special occasion or weekday meal.”

Customers can now see, hear and smell coffee being roasted in micro-batches right in the remodeled store all day. The store’s new and exclusive destination for coffee, Roasting Plant Coffee, features a selection of the highest-grade single-origin specialty coffee in the world, with the brand’s signature Javabot system bringing the expertise of Roast Master Genevieve Kappler to every fully traceable bean and each custom-made cup. Guests can order a coffee to go in under a minute to drink in the store or on the go, or take home a bag of their favorite beans. Customers can also order teas, hot chocolate, and shakes from the Roasting Plant Coffee menu, along with The Fresh Market’s freshly made complementary food offerings.

The store’s “Made Fresh Just for You” food menu features such options as hot fresh biscuits, made with cream cheese for a softer, more tender bite. Customers can order from a range of savory breakfast biscuits, a Strawberry Shortcake biscuit, and such lunch/dinner options as Fried Chicken and Pimento Cheese biscuit with The Fresh Market's own-brand heritage Pimento Cheese made from the founder's family recipe, or a Korean Fried Chicken biscuit.

Other menu items include seven smoothie varieties, fresh made-to-order signature salads, rustic paninis, handcrafted sandwiches, artisan tacos, signature braises, seven varieties of customizable brick oven pizza that can be ordered by the slice or the pie, and a selection of smoked-in-house pork barbecue, ribs and classic side dishes.

Along with the new restaurant and coffee bar, the revamped store has expanded the wine selection to provide more international choices or pair with the grocer’s vast selection of charcuterie.

Located at 3712 Lawndale Drive in The Fresh Market’s hometown of Greensboro, N.C., the store has expanded its hours, opening at 7 a.m. to cater to the breakfast and morning-coffee crowd and closing at 9:00 p.m. At the Oct. 27 grand reopening, the first 100 customers received a reusable The Fresh Market shopping bag packed with swag.

The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.