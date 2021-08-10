Schnucks’ Remodeled Missouri Store Touts Fresh Choices Concept

After serving the community for almost 70 years, Schnuck Markets Inc. has completed the remodel of its Kirkwood, Mo., location with new experiences for its customers.

The current 60,000-square-foot store opened in 1987, which replaced the original location. Now, thanks to its recent renovations, customers will immediately notice an updated building exterior and a fresh new look when they enter the store.

Located on 10233 Manchester Road, Schnucks Kirkwood features new Food Hall concept with local favorites: barbecue restaurant The Shaved Duck, Seoul Taco and The Greek Kitchen. Each restaurant partner operates a small service counter and shares a common seating area.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a self-service nut butter section and an expanded grab-and-go meal section. Additionally, the Kirkwood location boasts a new produce department.

Through its partnership with Foodshed.io, now in its third season, Schnucks is able to offer more than 50 varieties of fresh local produce — ranging from tomatoes to watermelons to fresh herbs — for the 2021 season in all Schnucks stores. Foodshed.io draws from 15 farms in the four Midwestern states where Schnucks operates.

Additional upgrades to the Kirkwood store include a new natural-living department, a refreshed liquor and cold beer area, and modernized fixtures and displays throughout the store. The newly remodeled store will also feature an Arch Apparel section that offers customers the clothing retailer’s St. Louis-inspired streetwear.

“We thank our shoppers for their patience as we worked to bring them an updated store with many new offerings and amenities,” said Store Manager Vicky Reiling. “Now that the remodel is complete, we’re proud to bring the Kirkwood area and our customers a modern store but with the same focus on great customer service.”

To celebrate the completion of the remodel, the store will hold a grand-reopening celebration on Oct. 10. Customers are invited for complimentary parking-lot yoga at 9-10 a.m., followed by light refreshments and family-fun activities, including arts and crafts, a bubble bus, and surprise mascot visits, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Schnucks is currently hiring for the Kirkwood store and all other locations. Interested candidates can apply at www.schnucks.com/careers.

In August, Schnucks debuted its 18,000-square-foot Schnucks Fresh store, a smaller-format design, in Jasper, Ind. The store concept focuses on the retailer’s fresh departments, including produce, meat, seafood and bakery.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 111 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.