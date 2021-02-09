Schnucks Surprises Loyal Shoppers With $500K in Reward Points

During the month of September, Schnuck Markets, Inc. will give away more than $500,000 in Schnucks Rewards Points — matching the receipt totals of five random shoppers in every store, every day.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve heard countless stories of shoppers brightening our teammates’ days,” said Ryan Cuba, Schnucks chief merchant. “Now’s our chance to surprise and delight Schnucks shoppers by giving away more than half a million dollars in Schnucks Rewards points.”

To be automatically entered to win, consumers simply shop at any Schnucks or EatWell location on any day throughout September and enter the phone number associated with their Schnucks Rewards account or scan the barcode in their Schnucks Rewards app at checkout. Five winners will be selected from each store, each day in September and will win Schnucks Rewards points equal to their receipt total – the bigger the total, the bigger the Rewards. According to Schnucks, over 15,000 shoppers will win.

Winners will be notified via push notification, e-mail or phone call throughout September. If Schnucks is unable to reach winners, the points they won will automatically be deposited in their Schnucks Rewards account in early October.

Schnucks' reward program was recently named among the top three on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2021 in the supermarket category. As consumers notice price increases for groceries and everyday household items, many consumers are joining loyalty programs for extra savings.

Consumers can sign up for Schnucks Rewards on the company’s website or download the app from the App Store or Google Play. Customers who sign up for Schnucks Rewards will earn 10 Rewards Points for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases. After accruing 1,000 points, customers will earn $2 off a future purchase. The app also includes a shopping list feature, digital coupons, recipes, product shelf location and more features.

Meanwhile, Schnucks recently debuted its newest store format, Schnucks Fresh, in Jasper, Ind. The smaller-format design, at 18,000 square feet, places a heavy focus on the retailer’s fresh departments, including produce, meat, seafood and bakery.

“As a new format for us, Schnucks Fresh will be a store that customers will be able to quickly and easily navigate, where they will find an extensive selection of the same fresh products for which Schnucks is known throughout the Midwest,” said Schnucks Markets Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. operates 111 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.