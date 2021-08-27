Schnucks Debuts Smaller Format Focused on Fresh

The new Schnucks Fresh store, Schnuck Markets Inc.’s smaller-format design, is now open in Jasper, Ind. The store concept focuses on the retailer’s fresh departments, including produce, meat, seafood and bakery.

“As a new format for us, Schnucks Fresh will be a store that customers will be able to quickly and easily navigate, where they will find an extensive selection of the same fresh products for which Schnucks is known throughout the Midwest,” said Schnucks Markets Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.

In partnership with Instacart, Schnucks Fresh offers customers a curbside pickup option. Curbide customers can visit schnucksdelivers.com for more information and to place their orders.

Knoebel Construction served as the general contractor for the new store, located at 3605 North Newton Street in the Germantown Shopping Center. Knoebel constructed the 18,000-square-foot Schnucks Fresh location in a former Cash Saver building. The contractor previously completed projects in Missouri for Schnucks in Dardenne Prairie and Sunset Hills, Mo., and is currently renovating a location for the grocer in Jefferson City, Mo.

“We were excited to work on this new concept for Schnucks and know that this format is going to be a fantastic success, especially in such a deserving community as Jasper, Ind.,” said Bryon Muir, director of business development at Chesterfield, Mo.-based Knoebel Construction. “The people and the town of Jasper have been so welcoming of Schnucks and the Knoebel Construction team.”

The Knoebel team has a niche in grocery construction and the specialty expertise required of complex grocery builds, including smart refrigeration, custom displays and energy-efficient building automation systems.

In addition to the debut of Schnucks Fresh, the Midwest grocer has another reason to celebrate: Schnucks revealed an industry-first chainwide expansion with San Francisco-based Simbe Robotics on Aug. 26 to further elevate the grocer’s business operations and customer experience. Building on previous successful expansions, the multiyear full-scale rollout will bring Tally robots to all 111 Schnucks locations across the United States, making Schnucks the first grocer in the world to use AI-powered inventory management technology at scale. By incorporating Simbe’s solution into chainwide operations, Schnucks will gain even greater visibility into store conditions, with deeper levels of business insights.

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. operates 111 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.