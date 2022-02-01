Inmar Optimizes Smart & Final’s Digital Coupons, Off-Site Media

More than ever, e-coupons are shaping consumer purchases. Digital coupon redemptions accounted for 33% of all coupon redemptions in the first half of 2021, according to Inmar Intelligence's analysts. Recognizing this uptick, West Coast grocer Smart & Final has teamed up with Inmar to launch digital coupon and off-site media capabilities. Using the applied data platform company's Retail Cloud, Smart & Final will publish digital coupons and run off-site media to promote offers and drive engagement across its 250-plus locations.

"We are excited to partner with Inmar and leverage their leading incentives and media capabilities to give Smart & Final customers more ways to shop and save,” said Joe VanDette, group VP of marketing at Smart & Final. “Through this agreement, we will be able to create additional brand engagements, evolve our one-stop shopping experience, and offer customers expanded opportunities to connect with their favorite local and national brands.”

Inmar’s Retail Cloud allows retailers to easily integrate their loyalty and media programs, including off-site media, on-site media, digital incentives, influencer marketing, chat-based media and in-store. With the solution powered by ShopperSync, retailers are able to unify and leverage their first-party transactional data across all media and promotions channels in the retailer’s network while managing permissions and governance rights.

ShopperSync enables Smart & Final to use integrated targeting and execution capabilities to expand on its efforts to drive shopper loyalty and partner with its CPG suppliers to deliver relevant content to shoppers.

“We are thrilled that Smart & Final has selected our Retail Cloud to optimize their digital coupon efforts and off-site media capabilities,” said Spencer Baird, EVP, president, Martech at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar Intelligence. “We trust that the combination of the Inmar platform and our partnership with merchants and marketers at Smart & Final will lead to great experiences for their shoppers.”

This isn’t the first time that the two companies have worked together. Introduced last year, Inmar’s media solution for the adult beverage category used Smart & Final’s purchase data to report on sales as they occur while auto-optimizing media performance in real time.

Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final’s locations include larger-format stores under the Smart & Final Extra! banner combining a warehouse-store format with traditional grocery offerings. The company is No. 59 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.