Giant Eagle Celebrates Newest GetGo in Pennsylvania

GetGo Café + Market, which is owned and operated by Giant Eagle, Inc., will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location at 1800 Three Degree Rd., in Mars, Pa., on May 18.

The 5,520-square-foot store is the company’s 270th GetGo location and includes a full kitchen that specializes in made-to-order meals, sandwiches, wraps and snacks. The site also features GetGo’s new bean-to-cup coffee machines and nitro and cold brew coffees, along with a wide selection of cold beverages. The store has six gas pumps and will be open 24 hours a day.

Brandon Daniels, public relations manager at Giant Eagle explained that the new location was designed specifically to serve as a community space. “We’re located between Mars High School and Mars Middle School and just south of the community soccer fields. With that in mind, we designed this building to serve as a resource to the community with outdoor seating facing the soccer fields and extra-large restrooms to accommodate families with strollers.”

In addition to celebrating the new store, GetGo will present a donation to the Mars Area School District at the public grand opening celebration. The company will also announce the start of its “buy a sub, share the love” initiative. From May 18-31, $1 from every sub purchased at this location will also be donated to the Mars Area School District.

The public grand opening event will feature a giant sub-cutting ceremony (GetGo’s twist on a ribbon-cutting ceremony) at 3 p.m. along with a live DJ, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples, and appearances by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher David Bednar, former Pittsburgh Pirate Neil Walker, and the Pirate Parrot mascot.

GetGo is a food-first convenience store experience that features an extensive menu of made-to-order foods and a market stocked with ready-to-eat meals, packaged goods and convenience items. It offers food and fuel in a variety of models – from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. Many sites also offer touchless and tunnel WetGo car washes.

GetGo is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa. Parent company Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.