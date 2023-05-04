Giant Eagle Puts a Hold on Prices for Summer

As food inflation remains stubborn and as macroeconomic worries continue, Giant Eagle Inc. unveiled a new “price lock” campaign. The grocery is lowering and holding price points on at least 800 items, including products that typically sell well in summer.

Starting now and continuing through Aug. 9, Giant Eagle will reduce and control prices on those SKUs by a 20% average. “We are putting the customer at the center of everything we do,” explained interim CEO Bill Artman. “Right now, our customers are seeking to manage their grocery expenses and telling us they need more ways to save at Giant Eagle to maintain access to the items that are most important to their households. Our teams worked extremely hard in recent weeks to respond to this by delivering meaningful reductions on hundreds of items with a focus on those that are most popular during the spring and summer months. Starting this week, customers will benefit from the result of millions of dollars’ worth of investment into items across our Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo stores.”

The discounted items include those from national brands, along with meat, seafood, produce and dairy products. Prepared meals and Giant Eagle’s private label health and wellness products are also part of the seasonal deals.

Consumers can learn more about what items on their list are under the price lock through the grocer’s recently-revamped weekly circular that also includes QR codes that link to digital pages with more details. In addition to the holding pattern for specific seasonally relevant items, Giant Eagle continues to offer weekly sales and personalized savings through its myPerks loyalty program.

While finally starting to cool, food inflation remains elevated compared to previous norms. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for food at home dipped 0.3% from February to March, but is still 8.4% higher than March 2022.

Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.