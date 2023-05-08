Execs at Kroger, Giant Eagle and Wakefern Headline GroceryTech Panel on Recruitment and Retention
AUTOMATION, TALENT, AND RECRUITING FOR A FRUITFUL FUTURE
Thursday, July 13, 2023, 4:10 PM - 4:40 PM
This panel session will examine topics such as labor of the future, robotics and automation, recruiting tactics, and engaging associates for better retention.
Although the labor market remains tight, grocers can deploy technologies throughout the recruitment and retention processes to keep their operations well and rightly staffed. Indeed, with unemployment levels still hovering around 3.4% and with workers considering their options, such tools are increasingly essential in helping retailers remain competitive as employers.
The hot topic of tech-enabled talent will be explored during the inaugural GroceryTech event, co-produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News. Cross-functional experts in HR, operations, and health and safety will join Progressive Grocer editor-in-chief Gina Acosta in a panel discussion on “Automation, Talent and Recruiting for a Fruitful Future.” They will share how they are navigating the ongoing and often formidable challenges in attracting and maintaining workforces through innovative thinking and digital resources.
About GroceryTech
July 12-14 in Cincinnati
GroceryTech aims to answer the question, “How can grocers replicate the ‘small neighborhood grocery store on the corner’ concept, while still operating profitably at scale?” The event will bring together the combined PG and RIS community of business and technology grocery execs who are on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation.