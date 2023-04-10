Tales From the AI/ML Grocery Front Coming to GroceryTech Event
SHAPING THE FUTURE OF FOOD BY BUILDING AN AI/ML STRATEGY
Thursday, July 13, 2023, 3:40 PM - 4:10 PM
Grocery executives can build an artificial intelligence/machine learning strategy to serve shoppers now and into the future. We’ll examine AI/ML’s stake in forecasting, real-time inventory management, and more, as well as discuss impacts from cutting-edge technology such as ChatGPT – and how they may transform the customer experience.
Cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and ChatGPT are already here in the grocery industry and starting to change it. A trio of independent retailers and thought leaders from Nourish + Bloom Market and Dash's Market will weigh on AI and ML strategies shaping the future of food during the upcoming GroceryTech event presented by Progressive Grocer and RIS News.
Nourish + Bloom’s Found and CEO Jilea Hemmings and Founder and President Jamie Hemmings are entrepreneurs who have taken a pioneering approach to addressing food insecurity through grocery technologies. At the Fayetteville, Ga.-based Nourish + Bloom Market – the first autonomous grocery store with robotic delivery in the United States and the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store in the world – the Hemmings have created 24/7/365 access to real food and environmentally-friendly products.
Jilea Hemmings, named one one of the 25 Most Influential & Prominent Black Women in Business and an SXSW Release It finalist, also runs a program called “I am Kid Boss” that provides inner-city children with personal mentorship and tools to start their own successful companies. She and Jamie launched Nourish + Bloom after their oldest son was diagnosed with autism and they determined the acute need for greater access to healthy food.
Likewise, Jamie Hemmings is a prolific entrepreneur. In addition to opening the groundbreaking, checkout-free Nourish + Bloom Market, he co-founded a line of healthy frozen plant-based meals called Greenie Tots. His tech savviness also led him to create two scheduling apps for the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries, and he regularly shares his expertise as a nationally-syndicated writer for Medium and Thrive Global. He leverage his many skills at Nourish + Bloom, where he and Jilea have transformed the shopping experience by providing shoppers with a seamless, convenient way to shop.
Joining Jilea and Jamie Hemmings at the inaugural GroceryTech event is Alexa Dash, who is continuing her family’s legacy of grocery innovation as director of e-commerce, customer loyalty and marketing/design for Dash’s Market. The fourth-generation grocer, who grew up in the business and stared working there at age 14, oversees e-comm for the company’s four family-run stores in the Buffalo, N.Y., area. As Dash’s Market celebrates its 100th year in 2023, Alexa Dash is propelling it forward by complementing traditional practices and products with progressive and unique capabilities in the digital space.
More About the Event
Taking place July 12-14, at The Westin Cincinnati, GroceryTech aims to answer the question, “How can grocers replicate the ‘small neighborhood grocery store on the corner’ concept, while still operating profitably at scale?”
The event will bring together the combined PG and RIS community of business and technology grocery execs who are on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation.
The event’s theme, Scaling with Personalization, focuses on how grocery execs can build a technology infrastructure to profitably serve shoppers now and into the future.
Here's what you can expect at GroceryTech:
- Cracking the code on scaling with personalization: Collaboration stories showcasing how to build a technology infrastructure to profitably and personally serve shoppers.
- Creating a personalization roadmap: Proactively know and serve the shopper in the most personal way possible, while keeping an eye on the competition.
- Powering up forecasting: Forecasting is powering the modern workplace to better meet the needs of employees to increase productivity and retention.
- Category management tactics: New tools that manufacturers and retailers can use to improve omnichannel space planning and drive sales.
- Building data-enabled enterprises: Learn from the innovators what real-time inventory success looks like and how data synchronization throughout the enterprise ensures grocers are positioned to adapt to shifting shopper needs.
- Advancing sustainability initiatives: Operationalizing your sustainability roadmap for a brighter future for all.
- Capturing automation ROI: Spotlights on how companies have tweaked their business models with automation to increase efficiencies, reduce shrink, and improve ROI.
- Tackling AI- and ML-powered solutions: Learn how to build an artificial intelligence/machine learning strategy to serve shoppers now and into the future.
- Strategize talent and recruitment efforts: Examine topics such as labor of the future, recruiting tactics, and engaging associates for better retention.
- Optimizing shopper loyalty: Discover what it takes to put the customer at the center of the business and deliver an outstanding experience across the customer buying journey.
- And much more!