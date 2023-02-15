Giant Eagle Conducts Chainwide Upgrade to GetGo's Coffee Program

GetGo Café + Market, which is owned and operated by Giant Eagle Inc., has completed a chainwide upgrade of its self-serve beverage bar area. The technology and equipment upgrade included a rollout of new bean-to-cup coffee machines, which feature GetGo’s new “signature blend” coffee beans, and the addition of new nitrogen-infused and cold- brew coffees. The upgrade took four months to complete and marks the latest in GetGo’s strategic enhancements in its food-first approach to serving guests.

“Our food-first approach means making sure our made-to-order menu is fresh, delicious and unique above anything else,” said Farley Kaiser, director of culinary and innovation of Pittsburgh-based GetGo. “Our goal was to serve the freshest and best-tasting coffee in the market, which meant undertaking a large-scale upgrade across our entire footprint.”

The new bean-to-cup machines grind and brew hot or iced coffee on demand in less than a minute. “With our new machines, guests make a couple of preference selections on a touch screen; then they’ll have our amazing coffee beans ground and brewed in less than a minute,” said Category Manager Marion Clarke, who is in charge of GetGo’s coffee program and led the upgrade project.