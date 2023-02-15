Giant Eagle Conducts Chainwide Upgrade to GetGo's Coffee Program

GetGo’s new bean-to-cup machines grind and brew hot or iced coffee on demand in less than a minute.
GetGo Café + Market, which is owned and operated by Giant Eagle Inc., has completed a chainwide upgrade of its self-serve beverage bar area. The technology and equipment upgrade included a rollout of new bean-to-cup coffee machines, which feature GetGo’s new “signature blend” coffee beans, and the addition of new nitrogen-infused and cold- brew coffees. The upgrade took four months to complete and marks the latest in GetGo’s strategic enhancements in its food-first approach to serving guests.
“Our food-first approach means making sure our made-to-order menu is fresh, delicious and unique above anything else,” said Farley Kaiser, director of culinary and innovation of Pittsburgh-based GetGo. “Our goal was to serve the freshest and best-tasting coffee in the market, which meant undertaking a large-scale upgrade across our entire footprint.”
The new bean-to-cup machines grind and brew hot or iced coffee on demand in less than a minute. “With our new machines, guests make a couple of preference selections on a touch screen; then they’ll have our amazing coffee beans ground and brewed in less than a minute,” said Category Manager Marion Clarke, who is in charge of GetGo’s coffee program and led the upgrade project.
Image
GetGo's coffee upgrade included the installation of a self-serve machine that offers nitro and cold-brew coffee.
The coffee upgrade also included the installation of a new machine to offer nitro and cold-brew coffee on demand. GetGo is the first convenience store in its market to launch a campaign with nitro and cold-brew coffees.
“These self-serve machines allow anyone to become a world-class barista, and we hope to delight our guests with an amazing coffee experience,” added Clarke.
With more than 270 locations, GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models, from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. GetGo Café + Market locations feature an extensive menu of made-to-order foods and a market stocked with ready-to-eat meals, packaged goods and convenience items. GetGo is owned by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, which operates more than 490 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.