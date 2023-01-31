Giant Eagle Opening 1st Ground-Up GetGo Drive-Thru Location

Giant Eagle-owned and -operated GetGo Café + Market has disclosed plans for a grand-opening celebration in honor of its newest location, in Mentor, Ohio – its first ground-up store under the convenience store banner to include a drive-thru lane. The Groundhog Day-themed event will take place on Feb. 2 at 6800 Center Street in Mentor, beginning at 9 a.m., with the giant sub-cutting ceremony – GetGo’s version of a ribbon-cutting ceremony – at 12:30 p.m. Festivities will include live music, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples, and appearances by local celebrities.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the opening of our newest GetGo Café + Market right here in Mentor,” said Public Relations Manager Brandon Daniels. “This location is unique, as it’s our first GetGo built from the ground up to feature a drive-thru. We’re all about fresh food, and with this drive-thru lane, we’re thrilled to bring the Mentor community our delicious made-to-order menu with the convenience you’d expect from GetGo.”

As well as marking the new store’s opening, GetGo will present a donation to Hunger Network. To supplement this donation, GetGo will also roll out the Buy a Sub, Share the Love initiative, in which $1 of every sub purchased during February will be donated to Hunger Network, up to $2,500. The organization is Cuyahoga County’s second largest emergency food distribution and recovery organization, and also provides hygiene items, nutrition education resources and connections to health providers.

At the grand opening, Ohio football legend Josh Cribbs will be the celebrity guest associate working the drive-thru duty, helping to fulfill orders from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., as well as taking selfies and signing autographs. Ahmaad Crump, the on-court host for the Cleveland Cavaliers, will join the celebration from noon to 1 p.m, while GetGo’s mascot, Lil’ Tot, and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ mascot, Sir CC, will be on hand as well for photo opportunities. At 12:30 p.m., the store will officially open with the aforementioned sandwich cutting.

As the event will take place on Groundhog Day, which is Lil’ Tot’s birthday, if he sees his shadow, customers will have four weeks of opportunities to win Cavs tickets and signed merchandise.

Attendees of the grand-opening ceremony can spin a prize wheel for the chance to win a range of GetGo merchandise and coupons. They’ll also be able to sample several of GetGo’s made-to-order appetizers and entrees, and GetGo vendors will also offer free samples and merchandise.

With more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models, from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. Its parent company, Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, is No. 36 on The PG 100, PG’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.