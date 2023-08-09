Advertisement
08/09/2023

What's Cool in Back-to-School Products

A few standout promotions ideal for supermarkets to feature as class gets back in session
Jenny McTaggart
Contributing Editor
Lunchables

Supermarkets will have plenty of new products and promotions to feature as class gets back in session. 

Here are a few standouts that were recently shared with Progressive Grocer’s editors:

Lunchables, the iconic brand owned by Chicago-based Kraft Heinz, will now be available for purchase by schools nationwide. Two popular offerings — Turkey and Cheddar and Extra Cheesy Pizza — have been reformulated to better meet National School Lunch Program guidelines. Meanwhile, Lunchables with Fresh Fruit will hit the retail market in limited distribution this month, thanks to a partnership with Coral Gables, Fla.-based Del Monte Produce Inc. The new line features fresh offerings containing pineapple, clementines, grapes and apples, and initially will be sold in the produce section of select retailers in the South Central region.

[Read more: "Retailers Prepare for Back-to-School Season"]

 

Ocean Spray

Lakeville-Middleborough, Mass.-based Ocean Spray recently launched Snack Medley, single-serve pouches of dried cranberries paired with other premium fruits. The three varieties are Cran-Blueberry, Cran-Pineapple and Cran-Mango. Each box contains five single-serve 1-ounce pouches.

 

Dole

Through Sept. 1, Dole Food Co. is running a back-to-school promotion featuring its beloved mascot Bobby Banana and his friend Pinellopy Pineapple. The campaign features banana stickers and pineapple tags that have a QR code leading to the Dole website, where kids can find digital downloads and printable activities, including a Spotify playlist for Wake Up! Weekdays. Meanwhile, parents will find 15 kid-friendly recipes, lunchbox affirmation notes and more. Charlotte, N.C.-based Dole is offering in-store signage and point-of-sale materials for retailers. The company also plans to collaborate with social influencers.

 

Doritos

Two popular brands from Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo, Jack Link’s and Frito-Lay, are uniting to offer an “iconic collaboration”: new Jack Link’s Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili and Flamin’ Hot original beef jerky and meat sticks.

 

Smartfood

PepsiCo’s Simply brand has expanded with Simply Smartfood whole grain popcorn, currently available in Sea Salt and White Cheddar flavors. The better-for-you snack food, which is non-GMO Project Verified and contains no artificial colors or flavors, is available in two sizes: 5.25 ounces and 1.625 ounces. 

 

Made Good

MadeGood Mornings Soft Baked Oat Bars, available in Blueberry, Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Bun flavors, are the first breakfast product from the MadeGood brand, which is known for its organic bars containing no gluten, nuts, dairy or GMOs. The bars are featured in Share Some Good, a back-to-school campaign that allows students to recognize great teachers. Several major retailers are planning to use point-of-sale signage or digital displays in connection with the launch, according to the Vaughan, Ontario-based brand.

 

Nintendo Switch

Four well-loved snack brands from East Hanover, N.J.-based Nabisco — Teddy Grahams, Chips Ahoy!, Oreo Mini and Ritz Bits — will feature characters from popular Nintendo Switch games on their packaging for a limited time (until Oct. 31). Sold in 12-count multipacks, the snacks are also part of a sweepstakes that features the chance to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack.

 

