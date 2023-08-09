What's Cool in Back-to-School Products

Supermarkets will have plenty of new products and promotions to feature as class gets back in session.

Here are a few standouts that were recently shared with Progressive Grocer’s editors:

Lunchables, the iconic brand owned by Chicago-based Kraft Heinz, will now be available for purchase by schools nationwide. Two popular offerings — Turkey and Cheddar and Extra Cheesy Pizza — have been reformulated to better meet National School Lunch Program guidelines. Meanwhile, Lunchables with Fresh Fruit will hit the retail market in limited distribution this month, thanks to a partnership with Coral Gables, Fla.-based Del Monte Produce Inc. The new line features fresh offerings containing pineapple, clementines, grapes and apples, and initially will be sold in the produce section of select retailers in the South Central region.

[Read more: "Retailers Prepare for Back-to-School Season"]