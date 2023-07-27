Giant Co. Provides Back-to-School Meal Ideas for Busy Parents

As parents start to feel overwhelmed by the elaborate examples of lunchbox perfection seen on social media, The Giant Co.’s team of dietitians is offering more realistic meal and snack ideas for this back-to-school season that are not only fun, but healthy, too.

The Giant Co.’s free virtual well-being classes aim to provide meal and snack inspirations to save parents time, energy and money.

“Whether it’s breakfast tips, lunchbox inspiration, after-school snacks, or supper in a snap, our dietitians understand that simple, easy and realistic food ideas are needed when it comes to navigating the back-to-school routine,” said Kilene Knitter, MS, RD, LDN, dietitian with The Giant Co. “We’re here to also help you to add some fun and nutrition to the mix, too!”

Some of the free virtual nutrition classes being offered by The Giant Co. this August include the following:

Every Thursday at 12 p.m., the Back to School Essentials series shows how simple and affordable it can be to create fun and easy meals and snacks from day one. Say bye-bye to the bento box and hello to realistic inspiration, like rainbow roll-ups and pancake stackers.

The dietitians show how simple and delicious it can be to make fast and fresh weekday meals, like Mexican tofu scramble and Mediterranean nachos, on Mondays at 12 p.m. in the Meal Solution Mondays series.

Whether navigating a food allergy in the family or looking to expand their knowledge, parents can j oin dietitian Joni Rampolla in a Table Talk series on Wednesdays at 12 p.m. as she brings awareness by interviewing leaders and experts in the field, like The Kyah Rahn Foundation and Food Allergy Research & Education.

The dietitians are ready with brain-boosting information, tips and inspiration to help parents gear up for this back-to-routine season in their Wellbeing Workshops every Wednesday at 8 p.m. They’ll explore topics like the MIND Diet and nutrients and supplements to support brain health in collaboration with the pharmacy team, and a take participants on a virtual store tour.

Parents can visit The Giant Co. dietitian websites at giantfoodstores.com/wellness or martinsfoods.com/wellness for recipe inspiration and resources. There’s also a link to pre-register for all virtual classes, including a complete listing of classes and ingredients needed for each class. In addition, customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number and state, and attend the entire class.

