The Giant Co. Marking 100 Years With Make a Difference Challenge

The Giant Co. is gearing up for its 100th anniversary this fall by launching the Make a Difference Challenge, a new initiative to support communities through nonprofit organizations that promote healthier people and a healthier planet.

Under the challenge, from now through July 30, nonprofit organizations in the grocer’s market area can submit a proposal outlining how their particular program would improve their community and lives of those they serve. Proposals will undergo a preliminary review by a panel of judges comprising team members, and finalists will be able to present their project live later this year for a chance to win a grant from The Giant Co., with $500,000 available for participants.

The company will also make several financial and product donations and take part in various volunteer activities over the next few months. All donations will support the company’s goals of taking actionable steps to eliminate hunger, change children’s lives, heal the planet, promote well-being, and foster a culture of inclusion and belonging.

In addition, over the coming months leading up to the anniversary on Oct. 4, The Giant Co. will celebrate its more than 35,000 team members, customers and community partners in a variety of ways.

Team members will receive special team member-only discounts, events, in-store celebrations and a limited-edition T-shirt, and be highlighted for their contributions to the company through various storytelling opportunities.

Later this year, the company will thank customers with four weeks of special sales and promotions across the store, while Choice Rewards members will enjoy additional special savings through personalized offers

Along with the Make a Difference Challenge, the Giant Co. will involve many of its key partners, including regional food banks, local children’s hospitals and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, in its celebrations. The grocer will present anniversary gifts to these partners, including a $250,000 donation to Philabundance to support its summer meal program for schoolchildren and $25,000 to No More Secrets Mind Body and Spirit Inc. to support the health and well-being of girls and women across Philadelphia.

“From our humble beginnings in 1923 as a two-man butcher shop to growing into a leading grocer, The Giant Co. connects families, whether it’s for special celebrations, quick meals on the go or gathering for a weeknight dinner around the table,” said John Ruane, the company’s interim president. “As we thought about the best way to celebrate our 100th anniversary, it kept coming back to those who’ve helped us get here and to those who help make The Giant Co. the incredibly special place it is, our team members, customers and community partners. Putting them at the center of our anniversary was the natural choice, because without them, we wouldn’t be marking this incredible milestone in our company history.”

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.