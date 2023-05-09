Giant Co. Keeps Growing in Philadelphia

The Giant Co. is continuing its strategic growth plans in the greater Philadelphia area as it announces a new store set to be built in Jenkintown, Pa. The 50,000-square-foot location will be part of a proposed redevelopment project and marks the grocer’s first store in the suburban area.

The ground-up store will be built at the corner of Old York Road and Wyncote Road in Jenkintown, located just north of Philadelphia. Construction is slated to begin once municipal entitlements and permits have been cleared, and the store is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the local community.

“With a decades-long history of serving Montgomery County, we are excited to bring Giant to Jenkintown,” said John Ruane, interim president. “The Giant Co. is looking forward to serving the families of Jenkintown by offering a simplified shopping experience, inspiring fresh ideas, and creating a healthier community, true to our purpose of connecting families for a better future.”

Giant Co. currently operates 21 stores in Montgomery County and employs nearly 3,900 team members. In February, the company added four electric vehicles to its delivery fleet in Philadelphia, which will make customer deliveries for Giant Direct, and are part of its overall commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

The grocer has been growing steadily, opening a new location in Benner Township in December. The 50,000-square-foot store, located at 2699 Benner Pike near State College, Pa., features a Beer & Wine Eatery, a hot foods bar with smoked meats and sushi made in-store, and an onsite fuel station.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.