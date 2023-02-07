The Giant Co. Kicks Off Electric Vehicle Pilot in Philadelphia

Four electric vehicles have joined The Giant Co.’s delivery fleet in Philadelphia. The vans will make customer deliveries for Giant Direct, and are part of the grocer’s overall commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

The electric vans will save more than 9,000 gallons of gasoline each year compared with standard delivery vehicles and can travel 108 miles per charge. According to Giant, the vehicles’ zero-tailpipe emission design, coupled with their avoidance of gasoline, will prevent 171,963 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

“Electric vehicles are part of The Giant Co.'s ongoing commitment to sustainability,” said Tracy Horsfield, manager of e-commerce at Giant Co. “We continue to partner with sustainability leaders to reduce and offset emissions at every level of our supply chain. Together, we are taking action and forging partnerships to create healthier communities for generations to come.”

Giant Co. plans to introduce more all-electric vehicles to its fleet over the next several years. Additionally, the company entered into an agreement with energy provider Constellation to power its Pennsylvania operations with renewable energy. The partnership has invested in four solar fields, the first of which became operational in January.

The grocer has been growing in Philadelphia recently, opening a new location in Benner Township on Dec. 16. The 50,000-square-foot store, located at 2699 Benner Pike near State College, features a Beer & Wine Eatery, a hot foods bar with smoked meats and sushi made in-store, and an onsite fuel station.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.