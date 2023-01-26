Former Giant Co. President Nicholas Bertram Joins Divert Advisory Board

Impact technology company Divert Inc. has appointed Nicholas Bertram, former president of The Giant Co., as the founding member of its advisory board. Bertram brings more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry to his new role.

“Nick is widely respected for his vision and leadership in the retail industry, and has been at the forefront of sustainable retailing,” said Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder of West Concord, Mass.-based Divert. “His vast knowledge of retail operations and the food supply chain will be invaluable to Divert as we enter this next phase of growth. We are thrilled to welcome Nick as the founding member of our advisory board and are actively working to bring on additional advisors that mirror our shared commitment to building a healthier, more sustainable future.”

During his five years at the helm of The Giant Co., Bertram drove historic omnichannel growth in expanded markets and championed the company’s transition to zero-waste operations.

“Working at every level of retail, from part-time stocker to leading a company, has given me a holistic view of the industry and just how pervasive the wasted food problem is – not only for retailers, but for our larger world,” noted Bertram. “Over the last near-decade of my career, Divert was an incredible partner, and I saw first-hand the real impact their solutions had on our business and the broader industry. It is an honor to serve as an advisor as the company accelerates its mission to protect the value of food.”

Before joining The Giant Co., Bertram held a variety of other senior leadership positions while at Ahold Delhaize, spanning commercial integration, merchandising, and store strategy and sales development. Bertram also previously headed retail operations for Jewel-Osco, now part of Albertsons Cos. Inc., following nearly 12 years of roles of increasing responsibility at Walmart Inc.

The advisory board will serve as a guidepost as Divert continues its rapid expansion across the United States, with its members focusing on corporate strategy, product development, marketing activities, research and evaluation of results, among other responsibilities. Divert saw significant business growth in 2022, increasing its retail customer base by nearly 35% to almost 5,400 retail stores.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 175-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100.