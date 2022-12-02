Giant Co. Sets Opening for Latest Pennsylvania Store

The Giant Co. is growing in its home state of Pennsylvania with the impending opening of a new location in Benner Township. The store will open its doors on Dec. 16 and will employ about 100 people in full- and part-time positions.

The 50,000-square-foot Benner Township store, located at 2699 Benner Pike near State College, will feature a Beer & Wine Eatery, a hot foods bar with smoked meats and sushi made in-store, and an onsite fuel station. During the grand opening ceremony on Dec. 16, the first 200 customers will receive a reusable shopping bag with product samples and coupons.

“At The Giant Co., we are a neighborhood grocery store, but we are also members of the communities we serve,” said John Ruane, interim president, The Giant Co. “The opening of our Benner Township Giant builds on our legacy of serving the State College community for more than 30 years, offering families convenience, meal solutions, and savings to meet their lifestyles. Opening just in time for holiday celebrations, our new store reinforces our commitment to fulfilling our purpose of connecting families to a better future.”

“We know price is top of mind for our customers, and it is for us too,” said Thomas Woodring, store manager. “Giant Choice Rewards is a great way for customers to shop and save. It helps families stretch their dollars by offering hundreds of dollars in savings each week. Customers choose rewards that matter the most to them, delivering an easy and personalized shopping experience that saves time and money.”

With more than 35,000 associates supporting 192 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 175-plus online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of ZIP codes, The Giant Co., based in Carlisle, Pa., encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its other brands are Food Lion, FreshDirect, Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services.