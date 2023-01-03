The Giant Co. Dietitians Hold Free Zoom Classes on How to Create Balanced Meals

To help consumers with their healthy New Year’s resolutions, The Giant Co.’s team of dietitians will offer free, live classes via Zoom that feature tips and recipe inspiration for creating balanced, affordable and family-approved meals and snacks.

“Bring more balance to your meal planning this year,” said Holly Doan, RD, LDN, dietitian with The Giant Co. “Whether incorporating more produce, filling up with fiber, or trying some new quick and easy meals, let The Giant Co. dietitians help you start fresh in 2023.”

The Giant Co.’s dietitian classes in January and February include:

Produce Spotlight : Every Monday at 12 p.m. in January, dietitians will explore seasonal produce and all of the ways that it strengthens the immune system, with featured recipes like Thai Mango and Cucumber Salad and Peanut Butter and Banana French Toast. In February, the dietitians explore red, yellow, green and blue color groups and the many benefits of eating a rainbow of fruits and veggies.

Wellbeing Workshops: In January, consumers can discover new finds and favorite Guiding Star-rated products in each grocery department throughout a virtual store tour series. Celebrate Heart Health Month in February with classes on such topics as Mediterranean Diet, filling up with fiber, and heart-healthy flavors.

Build a Balanced ...: In January, consumers can get recipes from the dietitians’ Build a Balanced Soup series Tuesdays at 12 p.m. in honor of National Soup Month. In February, the series continues highlighting easy and affordable ideas for building a balanced spaghetti night, salad, dessert and oatmeal bowl.

Family Meals at 5: Dietitians will help build easy, quick and balanced meals in under 30 minutes every Tuesday at 5 p.m. January classes feature a Take 5 theme, in which recipes like corn-stuffed peppers and teriyaki pork and pineapple with rice will feature five or fewer ingredients. Then in February, stay in and celebrate Valentine’s evening with PA Beef’s top sirloin steak with asparagus and tomato orzo.

The Giant Co. dietitians will also hold some special classes on select Thursdays at 7 p.m., including Ask the Dietitian classes on Jan. 5 and Feb. 23, Movie Trivia Night for National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19, and a Big Game Party on Feb. 9.

In addition, The Giant Co.’s dietitians’ YouTube channel features a new Meal Deal Series every Friday morning. These short videos will also spotlight specials and offers in that week’s circular.

All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of all The Giant Co. virtual classes and ingredients needed for each class are also available on the event page. Customers can earn 50 Choice Rewards points when they register, provide their card number and attend the entire class.

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 175-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.