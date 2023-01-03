Hy-Vee Dietitians to Provide 1K Free Vitamin D Screenings in January

Hy-Vee Inc. is holding several events in January to help people live healthier lives. Most notably, the grocer’s team of registered dietitians will offer 1,000 free vitamin D screenings at almost 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state footprint.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that helps support strong bones, enable normal immune function and aid in the absorption of calcium. Available while supplies last, screenings are administered through a simple finger stick. Registration is required and can be done online.

Hy-Vee dietitians will also hold other health-and-wellness events throughout the month:

Individuals can schedule a complimentary discovery session with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian to learn about the different services available and to choose the right individual program for themselves. Discovery sessions can be held virtually, by phone or in person and are also available in Spanish. Customers can schedule sessions directly with a dietitian in their local area.

In Hy-Vee’s four-week Healthy Habits menu program, dietitians provide one-on-one support to help individuals achieve a balanced lifestyle that fits their goals. Each individual receives a weekly customized seven-day menu, along with simple recipes and a convenient grocery list. People can enroll in the program by searching for a Hy-Vee dietitian near them.

Hy-Vee dietitians will host complimentary virtual classes every Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. featuring simple recipes and product recommendations. Class topics will include Deep Dive into Vitamin D, Nutrition Boosters, Filling Up with Fiber and Meal Planning 101. Registration is available online.

Hy-Vee dietitians will host virtual Freezer Meal Workshops that aim to help families save time and money by preparing meals ahead of time. Participants can choose between two workshops – Gluten Free and Dairy Free ($10) and Traditional ($10) – and will receive a step-by-step guide, recipes and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link with all of the ingredients already added. Registration for either is available online.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.