Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin

Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities.

The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for the retailer overall. Hy-Vee’s three other store prototypes have opened over the past year in Des Moines, Iowa; Eau Claire, Wis.; and Springfield, Mo.

The approximately 105,000-square-foot La Crosse store offers a new dining experience with a large, open Food Hall dining area for fast-casual dining, which includes Hy-Vee’s expanded breakfast menu; a pub with a full sit-down bar, 32 taps and an outdoor patio; and mealtime offerings Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli, and a Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee La Crosse also touts a Pair Eyewear kiosk; an expanded Candy Shoppe department with premium, novelty and nostalgic selections; and a large Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits department featuring a walk-in beer cooler, a walk-in humidor and a walk-in wine room.

Technology has been implemented throughout the store to improve consumers’ shopping journey. For instance, all-digital shelf labels display product information and pricing, and the location has more than 100 TVs that feature Hy-Vee products, promotions and services. Digital kiosks are also available for customers to order cakes and fresh prepared foods, as well as access offerings via Hy-Vee Financial Services. The store additionally features new mobile payment technology with Hy-Vee Scan & Go, as well as self-checkout options.

Other amenities include Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup and delivery, a mother’s room, and dry cleaning and postal services. The store also features amenities that the retailer is known for, such as a full-service bakery featuring a cake decorator station; a full-service delicatessen; specialty cheese and charcuterie; a full-service meat counter including a chef’s station, a dry-aged steaks case, Chophouse and packaged meats; a full-service seafood counter with sustainable seafood options; an expanded HealthMarket department featuring a larger selection of vitamins and sports nutrition options; an in-store Starbucks; expanded floral and gift shop departments; and a pharmacy with a drive-up window.

The conveniences aren’t limited to inside the store, however. The La Crosse location has an accompanying Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store in the parking lot that offers fresh on-the-go meal offerings, a Market Grille Express, and select grocery staples, including fresh produce and fresh bakery items.

Overall, the store will carry about 100,000 items, including more than 10,000 specialty items, more than 5,000 HealthMarket items, and more than 1,500 fresh produce items, including 100 organic items.

Hy-Vee has invested more than $33 million in the community to build, furnish and stock the grocery store and accompanying convenience store. La Crosse marks Hy-Vee’s fifth location in Wisconsin.

The La Crosse store will create more than 500 local jobs, including 136 full-time positions. It’s open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and The Fast & Fresh is open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 80,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.