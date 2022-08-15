Hy-Vee, NFL Players Take It to the Cereal Aisle

Hy-Vee Inc. is partnering with players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings NFL teams to roll out limited-edition cereals. The items are expected to raise almost $30,000 for underserved youth in their communities.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen’s cereal, dubbed Thielen’s First Down Flakes, will be available throughout Minnesota while supplies last, with proceeds benefiting the Thielen Foundation. The foundation plans to make donations to organizations that support Twin Cities youth with behavioral health challenges, underserved youth and youth sports organizations.

“My wife and I appreciate the partnership that Hy-Vee has extended to us in supporting Thielen Foundation,” said Thielen. “We have a passion for giving back to youth, as does Hy-Vee, and these proceeds will assist us in creating programs and opportunities to help kids reach their full potential in our Midwest community.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, meanwhile, has partnered with the grocer on Kelce’s Krunch, which will benefit the 87 & Running Foundation. That organization helps underserved youth through mentorship and development of critical life skills.

“Travis Kelce is a true inspiration both on and off the field,” said Matt Nickell, VP, sports marketing for Hy-Vee. “His dedication to not only his team, but also the Kansas City community, is why we are excited to partner with him and the 87 & Running Foundation to launch this new cereal while providing much-needed support for Kansas City-area youth.”

Nickell also praised Thielen’s commitment to area youth. “Adam Thielen’s dedication to creating a positive future for so many Twin Cities-area youth is why we are excited to partner with him and the Thielen Foundation to launch this new cereal,” he said.

Kelce’s Krunch is expected to raise $18,500 for the 87 & Running Foundation, and Thielen’s First Down Flakes should raise $8,500 for the Thielen Foundation.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.