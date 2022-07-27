Hy-Vee’s Next CEO Named

Hy-Vee Inc. Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker has named Aaron Wiese as the grocer’s next CEO, effective Oct. 1. Wiese is currently vice chairman of Hy-Vee and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. Jeremy Gosch will remain as president and COO of Hy-Vee, overseeing all of the retail operations for the business. Wiese and Gosch will continue to report to Edeker, who will stay on as Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board.

“Both Aaron and Jeremy have been trusted leaders of our executive team for many years, and I am thankful for the leadership they continue to provide our great company,” noted Edeker. “With this announcement, I can continue to focus on Hy-Vee’s strategy and evolution in today’s changing environment while Jeremy can focus on overseeing our stores and Aaron can focus on the day-to-day operations of the overall company.”

Wiese started his Hy-Vee career in 1993 while still in college. After graduation, he held several operations leadership roles. In 2012, Wiese joined Hy-Vee’s executive staff as director, real estate strategic planning, and the following year became director, health/wellness strategic planning. In 2014, he was promoted to assistant VP, specialty pharmacy, and then to VP, business development, at Hy-Vee’s Amber Specialty Pharmacy subsidiary. Over the next six years, Wiese helped lead various facets of Hy-Vee’s health-and-wellness division, as well as holding the role of president of Amber Specialty Pharmacy for several years. He rose to the

EVP level in December 2020, and became president of digital growth and co-COO in April 2021. Wiese took on his current position in December 2021.

“Aaron is ready to help me lead the company as CEO,” said Edeker. “He has a strong vision for the total breadth of our company and is extremely knowledgeable in many areas. With Aaron as CEO, Hy-Vee continues to be positioned for incredible growth and innovation.”

Gosch started out at Hy-Vee career as a part-time clerk at the Lantern Park Plaza Hy-Vee in Coralville, Iowa, in 1995, and spent the next 12 years in retail operations management roles of increasing responsibility, including that of store director at various locations. In 2012, he joined Hy-Vee’s executive staff when he became assistant VP, operations, northeast region. Over the next six years, he held several executive leadership roles. In early 2018, he was promoted to EVP, co-COO and chief marketing officer, and later that same year he took on the position of COO. In April 2021, Gosch became president, retail operations and co-COO. He has held his current role since December 2021. Gosch is only the fifth president in Hy-Vee’s 92-year history.

“Jeremy has incredible knowledge of our retail business and has a strong sense of urgency to meet the challenging times we live in today,” observed Edeker. “He has a great understanding of how we need to continue to evolve our company to grow, which will keep us on a path toward continued success as one of the best grocers in the U.S.”

Employee-owned Hy-Veeoperates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.