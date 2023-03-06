Grocers Go All In on Hunger Relief

Food retailers across the country are kicking off initiatives to help communities combat hunger. Customer-led donations punctuated support from both The Giant Co. and The Save Mart Cos., while Hy-Vee, Inc. is undertaking a new initiative.

Hy-Vee’s newest hunger-fighting campaign aims to provide 100 million meals to Feeding America and 18 partner food banks across its eight-state footprint in the Midwest. In addition to customer donations at the register, national food manufacturers and suppliers will help provide food and funds to benefit the food banks.

“Food insecurity remains a national crisis,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO of Hy-Vee. “The kickoff to this campaign comes at a crucial time as emergency SNAP benefits end around the country. By working together with our employees, customers, partners and community leaders, we are going to do everything we can to achieve this goal and ensure organizations in our communities have the resources they need to combat hunger.”

For its part, Save Mart and its banners are donating 166,000 pounds of healthy, shelf-stable items, equaling nearly 139,000 meals, to their local community food banks throughout California and Northern Nevada. The shopper-driven donation is made possible through the company’s Friends Feeding Friends community holiday food drive, which was held at all Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores.

“We are so grateful to our generous shoppers who donated to our Friends Feeding Friends campaign during the holiday season,” said Donovan Ford, SVP of store operations at Save Mart. “So many in the neighborhoods we serve continue to face food insecurity and this program provides an opportunity to positively support our communities. We are proud to make these meaningful donations directly to our local food banks.”

The Giant Co. is also sharing the results of its most recent hunger prevention initiative, which was undertaken through a round-up-at-the-register campaign or points conversion at its Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market stores earlier this year. The company and its customers donated more than $1.3 million to the Feeding School Kids program, with money going directly to school districts to support meal programs, expand food distribution programs, create on-campus food pantries, supply extra weekend meals and more.

The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Employee-owned Hy-Vee is No. 30 and The Save Mart Cos. is No. 55.