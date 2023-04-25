Giant Co. Spotlights Purpose-Led Efforts From 2022

The Giant Co. is pulling back the curtain on the corporate social responsibility initiatives it embraced during 2022. The second annual "Community Impact Report" covers the grocer’s work toward eliminating hunger, changing children’s lives and healing our planet.

“For nearly 100 years, The Giant Co. has been dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our team members, our customers, and our communities,” said John Ruane, interim president. “Our impact report illustrates how our purpose of connecting families for a better future has come to life over the last year and is proof of the incredible impact we can have when we work together to create a better tomorrow for all."

Along with its customers and supplier partners, Giant Co. provided nearly $19 million of in-kind and financial support to more than 300 community organizations that help set up families for a better future. Additionally, team members logged more than 50,000 community volunteer hours.

The company’s registered dietitians connected with more than 55,000 customers through virtual wellness classes over the year, and also partnered with more than 130 local vendors and 170 certified diverse-owned suppliers to deliver fresh, local and culturally appropriate foods to customers.

On the environmental side, Giant Co. raised more than $1.7 million for its Healing Our Planet campaign, and associates logged 2,300 volunteer hours in the month of April. Additionally, the grocer supported five Central Pennsylvania beekeepers, planted 45,000 trees, and saved and distributed 3.4 million pounds of food through Flashfood.

“As a neighborhood grocery store, we have the unique opportunity to touch lives frequently, and we recognize the responsibility we have in helping families – no matter their circumstances – gather around the table to connect and enjoy a meal,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager. “The stories shared in our impact report highlight the passion of our team members and community partners to support all families and help to facilitate opportunities to create healthier people and a healthier planet one purposeful act at a time.”

With more than 36,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.