Giant Co. Recognizes Associates, Stores of the Year

The Giant Co. celebrated the achievements of its team members at its annual business meeting, which took place last week. The grocer presented 15 awards recognizing the recipients’ commitment to the company, as well as their efforts to connect families for a better future.

“The dedication of our team members to serve our customers and our communities never wavers, as they continue to demonstrate every day how nimble, agile and resourceful they can be,” said John Ruane, interim president of The Giant Co. “We celebrate and honor these outstanding leaders who are always eager to take care of each other, their customers and their communities.”

The 2022 award recipients are as follows.

Store of the Year

Awarded to the store in each of the company’s operating divisions that best demonstrates operational excellence and lives the company’s values, bringing them to life by actively engaging its customers and team members. In the Mid-Atlantic division, the Giant at 106 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, Pa., led by Hasija Hodzic and her store team, and in the Greater Philadelphia division, the Giant at 4377 West Swamp Road in Doylestown. Pa., led by Alan Carcifi and his store team, were both recognized as the top stores of the year.

Category of the Year

Awarded to a category team in both the fresh and center store divisions that continuously finds ways to enhance customers’ shopping experience, actively seeks ways to simplify processes, effectively generates incremental sales and profits, and exemplifies the “one team” attitude. In fresh, the poultry package team led by Jim Brinser, category manager, was recognized, and the breakfast, baking and spice team, led by Jennifer Rush, category manager, was honored in center store.

Retail Team Member of the Year

Awarded to a team member who consistently provides outstanding customer service, is always willing to support fellow team members and lives by the company’s values. It was presented to Rachel Sell, store employee associate and floral lead at 180 Upland Square Drive, Stowe, Pa.