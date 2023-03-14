Giant Co. Recognizes Associates, Stores of the Year

Simplify Shopping
Awarded to a team member who has created or had exceptionally executed a simplified shopping experience for customers. It was presented to Joseph Lacagnina, director, format and integrity at The Giant Co. support office in Carlisle, Pa.
Inspiring Fresh Ideas
Awarded to a team member who has demonstrated courage to innovate and create value for customers. This award was presented to Peter Conklin, manager, design at the support office located in Carlisle, Pa.
Creating Healthier Communities
Awarded to a team member who has demonstrated connecting and innovative value with communities to help them be healthier and more sustainable. It was presented to Holly Doan, RD, LDN, manager of wellbeing activation at the support office located in Carlisle, Pa.
Grow Through New Opportunities
This award went to Robert Weber, store manager at 5005 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, Pa. The award is presented to a team member who has demonstrated a team member attitude by fostering and mentoring team members to grow in the organization.
Make a Difference
Awarded to a team member who has volunteered and connected with a nonprofit organization to make communities stronger. This award was presented to Eric Johnson, store manager at 4930 Edgmont Avenue, Brookhaven, Pa.
Be You
Awarded to a team member who demonstrates the value of care and creates an inclusive environment where all voices are valued and a sense of belonging for all is fostered. Be You was presented to A.J. Rollins, divisional human resource manager in Philadelphia.
The President’s Award, The Giant Co.’s highest honor, which is voted on by all of the company’s living past presidents, will be presented during a special 100th anniversary celebration later this year.
With more than 36,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.