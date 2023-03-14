Advertisement
03/14/2023

Giant Co. Recognizes Associates, Stores of the Year

Grocer bestows 15 awards to celebrate achievements of team members at annual business meeting
Jim Brinser and Jennifer Rush received Category of the Year awards from The Giant Co.

The Giant Co. celebrated the achievements of its team members at its annual business meeting, which took place last week. The grocer presented 15 awards  recognizing the recipients’ commitment to the company, as well as their efforts to connect families for a better future.

“The dedication of our team members to serve our customers and our communities never wavers, as they continue to demonstrate every day how nimble, agile and resourceful they can be,” said John Ruane, interim president of The Giant Co. “We celebrate and honor these outstanding leaders who are always eager to take care of each other, their customers and their communities.”

The 2022 award recipients are as follows.

Store of the Year

Awarded to the store in each of the company’s operating divisions that best demonstrates operational excellence and lives the company’s values, bringing them to life by actively engaging its customers and team members. In the Mid-Atlantic division, the Giant at 106 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, Pa., led by Hasija Hodzic and her store team, and in the Greater Philadelphia division, the Giant at 4377 West Swamp Road in Doylestown. Pa., led by Alan Carcifi and his store team, were both recognized as the top stores of the year.

Category of the Year

Awarded to a category team in both the fresh and center store divisions that continuously finds ways to enhance customers’ shopping experience, actively seeks ways to simplify processes, effectively generates incremental sales and profits, and exemplifies the “one team” attitude. In fresh, the poultry package team led by Jim Brinser, category manager, was recognized, and the breakfast, baking and spice team, led by Jennifer Rush, category manager, was honored in center store.

Retail Team Member of the Year

Awarded to a team member who consistently provides outstanding customer service, is always willing to support fellow team members and lives by the company’s values. It was presented to Rachel Sell, store employee associate and floral lead at 180 Upland Square Drive, Stowe, Pa.

Distribution Center Team Member of the Year Seybou Harouna Issifi

Distribution Center Team Member of the Year

Awarded to a team member who consistently provides leadership and support across all areas in distribution, acting with a sense of urgency, and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand and support the stores. The award was presented to Seybou Harouna Issifi, trainer, Perishable Distribution Center in Carlisle, Pa.

E-commerce Team Member of the Year 

Recognizes a team member who consistently and enthusiastically provides leadership and support to keep up the momentum behind the company’s e-commerce operations. The award was presented to Ana Rodriguez, quality control/rotation clerk at the Lancaster, Pa.-based Giant Direct fulfillment center.

Transportation Team Member of the Year 

This award recognizes a team member who consistently supports the business through dedication and safe operating practices. It was awarded to Steven Kitner, a driver and 14-year veteran of The Giant Co.

Support Center Team Member of the Year 

This award went to Bailey Lehman, analyst, e-commerce. It recognizes one team member who consistently and emphatically provides leadership and support across all functions of the brand, acting with a sense of urgency, and continuously finding new ways to elevate the brand and the support office located in Carlisle, Pa.

E-commerce Team Member of the Year Ana Rodriguez

Simplify Shopping

Awarded to a team member who has created or had exceptionally executed a simplified shopping experience for customers. It was presented to Joseph Lacagnina, director, format and integrity at The Giant Co. support office in Carlisle, Pa.

Inspiring Fresh Ideas

Awarded to a team member who has demonstrated courage to innovate and create value for customers. This award was presented to Peter Conklin, manager, design at the support office located in Carlisle, Pa.

Creating Healthier Communities

Awarded to a team member who has demonstrated connecting and innovative value with communities to help them be healthier and more sustainable. It was presented to Holly Doan, RD, LDN, manager of wellbeing activation at the support office located in Carlisle, Pa.

Grow Through New Opportunities 

This award went to Robert Weber, store manager at 5005 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, Pa. The award is presented to a team member who has demonstrated a team member attitude by fostering and mentoring team members to grow in the organization.

Make a Difference

Awarded to a team member who has volunteered and connected with a nonprofit organization to make communities stronger. This award was presented to Eric Johnson, store manager at 4930 Edgmont Avenue, Brookhaven, Pa.

Be You

Awarded to a team member who demonstrates the value of care and creates an inclusive environment where all voices are valued and a sense of belonging for all is fostered. Be You was presented to A.J. Rollins, divisional human resource manager in Philadelphia. 

The President’s Award, The Giant Co.’s highest honor, which is voted on by all of the company’s living past presidents, will be presented during a special 100th anniversary celebration later this year.

With more than 36,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

