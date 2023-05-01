Ahold Delhaize Appoints New CFO

Ahold Delhaize’s supervisory board has nominated Jolanda Poots-Bijl as a member of the company’s management board, and following shareholder approval, she will assume the role of CFO. Poots-Bijl will join Ahold Delhaize in mid-August as EVP finance and a member of the executive committee and start as CFO on Oct. 1 after an induction period.

A Dutch national, she joins the grocery conglomerate from offshore construction company Van Oord, where she has been CFO since 2016. Poots-Bijl has also held the role of CFO at several global and listed companies, including European IT service provider Ordina and international construction company Volker Wessels.

“I am excited that Jolanda will be joining our company,” said Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller. “She is a seasoned CFO with broad international working experience and a passion for digital transformation and sustainability. She has relevant experience in a wide range of sectors and brings finance leadership that can help us deliver our Leading Together strategy. She is a passionate leader with a keen eye for talent development and will be a strong addition to our executive team. We look forward to welcoming her.”

“Ahold Delhaize is a business that plays an important role in the daily life of many people, from the emphasis on affordable healthy eating to the transition of food retail into a more sustainable system,” noted Poots-Bijl. “Ahold Delhaize is therefore in a good position to address some of the challenges of our time, and I am honored to become part of the team. I look forward to getting to know the people, the business and the customers."

Poots-Bijl’s first six weeks at the company will consist of immersive onboarding, giving her time to get to know the company, its brands and the teams before embarking on her role as CFO. She succeeds current CFO Natalie Knight, who will remain with the company through early July before taking the position of CFO of multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis at its Auburn Hills, Mich., office.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize that operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. PG also named the company as one of the Retailers of the Century.