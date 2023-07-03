The Giant Co. Celebrates Employees, Philanthropic Efforts Ahead of 100th Anniversary

Carlisle, Pa.-based retailer The Giant. Co. is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Last week, the regional grocer brought 2,000 team members together to celebrate the company’s legacy and growth during a business meeting last week at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pa., where 21 team members were recognized for their leadership and performance.

“The Giant Co. wouldn’t be celebrating 100 years without the dedication of our team members to serve our customers, our communities, and each other,” said John Ruane, interim president, The Giant Co. “We are proud to honor these outstanding leaders who every day live and bring to life our purpose of connecting families.”

[Read more: "Giant Co. Doles Out Community Improvement Grants"]

The award recipients include the following employees:

Brian Lorenz, director, deli and bakery, Carlisle, Pa. was presented with the Presidents’ Award . This award, The Giant Co.'s highest honor, is voted upon by all the company’s living past presidents and recognizes an individual who consistently delivers exceptional performance, contributes to the organization’s success in countless ways, is a role model for the company’s values, and brings the company’s purpose to life in all that they do.

. This award, The Giant Co.'s highest honor, is voted upon by all the company’s living past presidents and recognizes an individual who consistently delivers exceptional performance, contributes to the organization’s success in countless ways, is a role model for the company’s values, and brings the company’s purpose to life in all that they do. Department Manager of the Year Awards, awarded to department managers in each division who consistently enhance the customer's shopping experience, drive incremental sales, unit growth, and profitability, while building strong teams. Honorees include: Chad Kiessling, produce & floral manager, Williamsport, Pa.; Kevin Miles, produce & floral manager, Wynnewood, Pa.; Sabrina Reimold, meat & seafood manager, Hazleton, Pa.; Brian Johnson, meat & seafood manager, East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Greg Governor, deli manager, Dubois, Pa.; Mary Colon, deli manager, West Grove, Pa.; Susan Scharf, bakery manager, Gettysburg, Pa.; Meyer Keeler, bakery manager, Philadelphia, Pa.; Joshua Budd, grocery manager, Berryville, Va.; and Melissa Miller, grocery manager, Broomall, Pa.

awarded to department managers in each division who consistently enhance the customer's shopping experience, drive incremental sales, unit growth, and profitability, while building strong teams. Honorees include: Chad Kiessling, produce & floral manager, Williamsport, Pa.; Kevin Miles, produce & floral manager, Wynnewood, Pa.; Sabrina Reimold, meat & seafood manager, Hazleton, Pa.; Brian Johnson, meat & seafood manager, East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Greg Governor, deli manager, Dubois, Pa.; Mary Colon, deli manager, West Grove, Pa.; Susan Scharf, bakery manager, Gettysburg, Pa.; Meyer Keeler, bakery manager, Philadelphia, Pa.; Joshua Budd, grocery manager, Berryville, Va.; and Melissa Miller, grocery manager, Broomall, Pa. Assistant Store Manager of the Year Awards , recognized assistant store managers in each division who consistently generate sales and unit growth, enhance the customer shopping experience, manage compliance expectations, and lead by demonstrating company values. Award winners include: Lori Treaster, fresh assistant store manager, Lewistown, Pa.; Lou Mandrack, fresh assistant store manager, Pottstown, Pa.; Amy Titus, center store assistant store manager, Hazleton, Pa.; Frank Arena, center store assistant store manager, Kennett Square, Pa.; Paul Funk, customer experience assistant store manager, Columbia, Pa.; and Jessica Lees, customer experience assistant store manager, Coplay, Pa.

, recognized assistant store managers in each division who consistently generate sales and unit growth, enhance the customer shopping experience, manage compliance expectations, and lead by demonstrating company values. Award winners include: Lori Treaster, fresh assistant store manager, Lewistown, Pa.; Lou Mandrack, fresh assistant store manager, Pottstown, Pa.; Amy Titus, center store assistant store manager, Hazleton, Pa.; Frank Arena, center store assistant store manager, Kennett Square, Pa.; Paul Funk, customer experience assistant store manager, Columbia, Pa.; and Jessica Lees, customer experience assistant store manager, Coplay, Pa. E-commerce Facility Manager of the Year Award was awarded to Sean Michael, Lancaster, Pa. for best demonstrating operational excellence and living the company’s values, bringing them to life by actively engaging its customers and team members.

was awarded to Sean Michael, Lancaster, Pa. for best demonstrating operational excellence and living the company’s values, bringing them to life by actively engaging its customers and team members. E-commerce Assistant Facility Manager of the Year Award went to Tara Waddell, Philadelphia, Pa. for consistently generating sales and order growth and leading continual improvement to enhance the customer's shopping experience, while leading their team through company values.

went to Tara Waddell, Philadelphia, Pa. for consistently generating sales and order growth and leading continual improvement to enhance the customer's shopping experience, while leading their team through company values. Pharmacy Manager of the Year Awards are awarded to a pharmacy manager in each division who consistently generates pharmacy sales and script count, drives immunization growth, enhances the customer's shopping experience, manages compliance expectations, and leads by demonstrating company values. Recipients included Misty Hersh, Enola, Pa. and Justin Thornton, Langhorne, Pa.

To celebrate 100 years in the grocery business, The Giant Co. recently announced its Make a Difference Challenge, a new initiative focused on supporting communities through nonprofit organizations. From now through July 30, non-profit organizations located in the company’s footprint will be able to submit a proposal outlining how their unique program would enhance their community and lives of those they serve.

Proposals will undergo a preliminary review by a panel of judges made up of team members, and finalists will be invited to present their project live later this year for their chance to win a grant from The Giant Co., with $500,000 available for participants.

In addition to its Make a Difference Challenge, the company will involve many of its key local partners, including regional food banks, local children’s hospitals and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, in its celebrations. The Giant Co. will present anniversary gifts to partners that embody its purpose of connecting families for a better future and to help them each continue their important work.

Among the initial gifts from the retailer is a $250,000 donation to Philabundance to support its summer meal program for school age children and $25,000 to No More Secrets Mind Body and Spirit Inc. to support the health and well-being of girls and women across Philadelphia.

“From our humble beginnings in 1923 as a two-man butcher shop to growing into a leading grocer, The Giant Co. connects families, whether it’s for special celebrations, quick meals on the go, or gathering for a weeknight dinner around the table,” said Ruane. “As we thought about the best way to celebrate our 100th anniversary, it kept coming back to those who’ve helped us get here and to those who help make The Giant Co. the incredibly special place it is, our team members, customers, and community partners. Putting them at the center of our anniversary was the natural choice, because without them, we wouldn’t be marking this incredible milestone in our company history.”

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.