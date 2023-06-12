06/12/2023
GroceryTech Event Presents Full Slate of Forward-Thinking Speakers
Industry leaders will gather in Cincinnati July 12-14 to share insights, best practices and networking opportunities
July 12-14 in Cincinnati
GroceryTech aims to answer the question, “How can grocers replicate the ‘small neighborhood grocery store on the corner’ concept, while still operating profitably at scale?” The event will bring together the combined PG and RIS community of business and technology grocery execs who are on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation.