05/12/2023

GroceryTech Welcomes Kroger Exec as Keynote Speaker

Group VP of Product Experience Jody Kalmbach discusses scaling with personalization
KEYNOTE: SCALING WITH PERSONALIZTION

Thursday, July 13, 2023, 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

The keynote will discuss the need for collaboration between business and technology grocery executives who are on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation. Discover how grocers can build a technology infrastructure to profitably and personally serve shoppers now and into the future.

The inaugural GroceryTech event begins, fittingly, at the pivotal starting point of transforming grocery businesses. Jody Kalmbach, group VP of product experience for The Kroger Co., will open the event with an informative, inspiring keynote session on "Scaling with Personalization" that maps how grocers can build a tech infrastructure for their business that aligns with their operation and with their customers’ needs and interests. As she highlights how Kroger has continually built on its early expertise fusing technical innovation and a legacy grocery business, she will provide insights and motivation on how grocers can scale their investment in current and emerging technologies that streamline end-to-end efficiencies, serve people and ultimately propel their business into a tech-fueled, successful future that lifts the industry as a whole. 

Personalization is proving pivotal in the ever-evolving grocery sector, with a Coresight Research study showing that 71% of consumers will shop more often with retailers and brands that personalize their communications. It's just one of the many topics that will be explored during the GroceryTech event, co-produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News

More About the Speaker

 

Jody Kalmbach

Group VP, Product Experience, Kroger

Kalmbach is responsible for defining and driving the seamless experience and capabilities for The Kroger Co., ensuring the right solutions are built and optimized to serve customers, associates and partners. This includes product strategy and planning, product management and design, digital shopping experience and digital analytics. In this role, she partners with leadership across the enterprise ensuring Kroger is solving customer and business needs.

She joined the company in 2014 to lead customer experience for Vitacost.com. Kalmbach has more than 25 years of experience leading marketing, brand building, product management and customer experience at consumer brands and e-commerce companies such as Amazon, The North Face and AT&T. During her tenure at Amazon, Kalmbach led product management and developed Target.com on the Amazon platform. She was named VP of digital site experience for Kroger’s corporate marketing team in 2016 before she was promoted to her most recent role as VP of digital experience in 2017.

In 2020, Kalmbach was named to Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery, Senior-Level Executive. In 2019, she was inducted into the Path to Purchase Institute’s Hall of Fame and is a member of the Network of Executive Women. She sits on the board of the Kroger Personal Finance business and the Kroger Foundation.

About GroceryTech

July 12-14 in Cincinnati

GroceryTech aims to answer the question, “How can grocers replicate the ‘small neighborhood grocery store on the corner’ concept, while still operating profitably at scale?” The event will bring together the combined PG and RIS community of business and technology grocery execs who are on the journey to modernize their technology infrastructure to support innovation.

