GroceryTech Welcomes Kroger Exec as Keynote Speaker

The inaugural GroceryTech event begins, fittingly, at the pivotal starting point of transforming grocery businesses. Jody Kalmbach, group VP of product experience for The Kroger Co., will open the event with an informative, inspiring keynote session on "Scaling with Personalization" that maps how grocers can build a tech infrastructure for their business that aligns with their operation and with their customers’ needs and interests. As she highlights how Kroger has continually built on its early expertise fusing technical innovation and a legacy grocery business, she will provide insights and motivation on how grocers can scale their investment in current and emerging technologies that streamline end-to-end efficiencies, serve people and ultimately propel their business into a tech-fueled, successful future that lifts the industry as a whole.

Personalization is proving pivotal in the ever-evolving grocery sector, with a Coresight Research study showing that 71% of consumers will shop more often with retailers and brands that personalize their communications. It's just one of the many topics that will be explored during the GroceryTech event, co-produced by Progressive Grocer and RIS News.