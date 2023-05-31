Top Women in Grocery Videos: Resilient Recruiting at Retail

While some labor crunches are easing as people become cautiously open to opportunity, it's still tough out there in the hiring market. In the latest TWIG Video, two grocery pros – Kathy Sweigert, director of human resources at The Giant Co., and Jenn Hahn, founder and CEO at J Recruiting Services – share their insights for attracting and retaining staff, both for operational efficiencies and industry longevity.

Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected]