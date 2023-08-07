Retailers Offering Back-to-School Discounts for Educators, Students

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Dollar General and Meijer are making it easier for students and teachers to shop at their stores. BJ’s is offering a 1-year The Club Card Membership, which typically costs $55, for $25; Meijer is offering a back-to-school teacher discount for 15% off on school and home office equipment; and Dollar General is giving verified teachers 30% off on school supplies and housewares through Sept. 15.

In addition to the discounted membership, teachers and college students who join BJ’s will also receive a $10 welcome bonus loaded to their membership card to be used within 30 days of enrollment. Meijer, meanwhile, is offering an expanded version of its teacher discount through Sept. 4, where teachers can save on additional categories including kids' apparel and cleaning supplies.

[Read more: "NRF Forecasts Record Back-to-School Spending"]

"Our goal is to provide the best value to help everyone start the school year off right. Teachers are spending significant amounts of their own money to prepare their classrooms, and parents are also spending more this time of year to get kids ready for the new school year," said Karen Langeland, VP of merchandising for Meijer. "As a one-stop shop, we're happy to bring an extra level of convenience for both teachers and parents to be able to pick up everything they need during their weekly grocery trip."

Continued Langeland: “Spending continues throughout the school year as teachers restock their classrooms and determine what their students need, so we decided to extend the school supply discount again this year on items we know teachers will need to replenish.”

Last month, Target announced that it is expanding its Teacher Appreciation Event that provides educators with a onetime 20% discount on their entire shopping trip. Target is also bringing back a 20%-off deal for verified college students through the Target Circle loyalty program, which will run from July 16 - Aug. 26.

Walmart is also sharpening its proverbial pencil for back-to-school season, announcing that customers can shop this year’s school supplies for 2022 prices.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century and Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers. Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s, with 238 clubs and 168 BJ’s Gas locations in 19 states, is No. 27 on PG’s list, while Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General is No. 16 on the list.