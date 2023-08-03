Shipt Debuts Membership Program for College Students

Shipt has launched its newest membership program, offering college students nationwide the convenience of same-day delivery with college budgets in mind. Available for $4.99 per month, students can access all the perks of a Shipt membership, receiving everything they need, from snacks to electronics, room decor, and school supplies, conveniently delivered to their dorm room, house or apartment.

Along with the new program, the company has unveiled the second phase of its visionary collaboration with entrepreneur, actress and producer Issa Rae, dedicated to empowering underrepresented voices in creative industries. According to the Association of National Advertisers' most recent annual diversity report, African Americans make up only 7.2% of professionals in the advertising industry.

The culmination of Shipt's unique summer internship program, in conjunction with Howard University, had interns tasked with crafting a national advertising campaign for the student membership program.

"Shipt is incredibly proud to make the convenience and simplicity of same-day delivery even more accessible and affordable for college students nationwide," said Alia Kemet, Shipt's chief marketing officer. "Who knows better what college students want than students themselves? As a proud Howard University graduate myself, I was thrilled to work alongside these bright creative minds. The students did a brilliant job creating a best-in-class campaign while gaining real-world experience."

Throughout the summer, rising juniors Avery Harrell, Serenity Owens and Gavin Kelley, alongside rising sophomore Kayla Collins, have been mentored by Rae, Kemet, and other Shipt leaders to gain experience and build their professional portfolios. The four interns spent 12 weeks working alongside industry experts to conceptualize, film, edit and even star in a new 30-second advertising spot. The spot, along with the full suite of creative assets, was unveiled in Times Square.

"Championing underrepresented voices has been a driving force in my career and collaborating with Shipt on this journey deepens that passion," said Rae. "Witnessing the dedication and brilliance of these talented students as they create something truly extraordinary this summer is awe-inspiring. I believe their work will resonate with people from all walks of life, and I'm excited for the world to experience the impact of their remarkable talent."

In support of the student membership launch, Rae has also curated a list of essential items for every college student, available via Shipt. The first 500 students to sign up for the student membership will receive a complimentary kit of Issa's college essentials. Essentials include:

Threshold 14 x 14 Wooden Letter Board

heyday 4000mAh Power Bank

Be Rooted 3pk Ballpoint Affirmation Pens

Cheez-it Extra Toasty Baked Snack Crackers

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. Shipt is available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities.