Shipt Names Katie Stratton Its 1st Chief Growth Officer

Retail technology company Shipt has appointed Katie Stratton the company’s first chief growth officer. Reporting to Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon, Stratton will oversee the company’s strategic growth as head of the new Shipt Growth team, encompassing business development, business capabilities, consumer packaged goods (CPG), partner success, innovation, and site merchandising and catalog operations.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Shipt at a key time in the company’s growth,” noted Stratton. “Shipt’s business is known for connecting consumers with exceptional service – and extending that same exceptional service to retail and CPG partners. I am excited to accelerate growth with and for our partners, expand our offerings, and drive innovation across the company.”

Stratton brings to her new role almost two decades of experience at the intersection of business development, partner management, advertising technology and marketing. She previously worked at Meta, where she spent 11 years in a range of CPG and retail leadership roles, including five years as its head of U.S. restaurant sales. In her most recent position at Meta, she oversaw sales and strategy for the Facebook and Instagram national sales team. Before Meta, she managed auto advertising at Saatchi & Saatchi and led global business for both Unilever and Cadillac at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

“Welcoming Katie to Shipt isn’t just about having a growth team, it’s about being a growth company,” said Witherspoon. “Katie’s deep experience and strategic mindset will help us reach the next level. There is a large addressable market that Shipt is ideally suited to serve, and Katie will lead efforts to ambitiously and deliberately pursue opportunities to be even more of a growth engine for our partners.”

Stratton is a founding board member of Rutgers Business School’s Center for Women in Business. She and her family live in New Jersey.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. PG also named Target as one of its Retailers of the Century.