Shipt Issues 2nd Annual DE&I Report

Shipt has released its second annual DE&I report, which details the company’s progress toward its goals of having the most diverse employee base of all tech companies and being one of the most community-engaged employers by 2025. According to the report, Shipt’s senior leadership consists of 73% people of color and 64% women. Across all employees, 47% are women and more than 40% are people of color.

Last year, the company also spent $13.9 million with diverse suppliers, including minority- and women-owned businesses; gave $242,000 to 15 local companies through its Community Grant program; and unveiled three new initiatives to tackle food insecurity.

Shipt also revealed that it’s investing $1 million over the next five years to The Birmingham Promise to reduce barriers to funding for college and increase access to mentoring for students as they move from high school through college and into their early careers. The investment will support The Birmingham Promise in its long-term plan to ensure that local students have access to funding for higher education and training, the opportunity to explore career paths through apprenticeships, and a comprehensive support network to increase college persistence and workforce readiness. Part of this investment will go toward launching The Magic City Mentorship program, which will aim to boost students’ job readiness by pairing them with Shipt team members.

“Every young person should have access to opportunities to pursue their dreams of success – and it is important to us to do what we can to make that a reality in our hometown,” noted Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon. “Shipt’s investment will increase access to college and career options beyond high school for Birmingham City Schools students, while also doing our part to support students on their journeys through one-on-one mentorship. While we are building a talented, diverse team and a culture of belonging within our company, it is important to also leverage our hearts, minds and resources to make a difference within our community.”

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco.