Shipt Recognizes Its Top Shoppers With New Rewards Program

As a way of recognizing its shoppers for their high standard of service, Shipt has introduced the Shipt Summit Seeker Program rewards program.

“We know our customers appreciate shoppers who go above and beyond, and our new Shipt Summit Seeker Program recognizes that extra effort shoppers put in,” said Shipt COO Raj Kapoor. “Even someone who only shops a few hours a week can take advantage of this program. Because the Shipt Summit Seeker Program was built in collaboration with shoppers, it rewards them for high-quality service with some of the things shoppers value most.”

Prioritizing quality and not quantity of shops, the Shipt Summit Seeker Program is divided into three tiers: Wayfinder, Trailblazer and Summit Star. To qualify for the Shipt Summit Seeker Program at the Wayfinder level, shoppers must have at least a 4.70 rating, a 90% on-time delivery percentage and 10 completed orders. The program cycle is two months long, meaning that all shoppers will have their qualifications evaluated every 60 days.

Based on shopper feedback, including input from an advisory council of shoppers from across the country, the program offers the following perks:

Thanks to Shipt’s expanded investment in Washington, D.C.-based Upside , an industry-leading gas perk to shoppers in the Summit Star tier of up to $1 per gallon cash back for two fill-ups in each 60-day period. After the two fill-ups in each 60-day period, shoppers may still be able to access up to 25 cents per gallon cash back as an Upside user.

A $50 credit in the Shipt member accounts of shoppers in the Summit Star tier, to be used on purchases at a retailer of their choice. All shoppers with Shipt already get a free Shipt membership, and now Shipt is able to help out the top-tier shoppers with their own day-to-day purchases.

A new partnership with a wellness partner, Iselin, N.J.-based Avibra , to give eligible shoppers a range of wellness offerings, among them injury protection insurance; $1,000 in life insurance; $10,000 of AD&D coverage; housing, debt and credit counseling, a 24/7 well-being advisor; and a prescription savings program – all at no cost. Shoppers registered with Avibra will also be able to access the company’s Dollar Benefit Store where, for just $1 a week, they can unlock even more savings on things like roadside assistance, dental and vision, chiropractic and alternative medicine, critical illness, group fitness classes, and mental health support.

With offices in Birmingham, Ala., and San Francisco, Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.